12 Funny Mother’s Day 2018 Text Message Ideas To Send To Your Mom
Let's be honest here, when you hear that text alert ring go off on your phone, it's probably your mom. And as much as you wish that it were your love interest ... it's mom. The world's best text buddy. I know that I, personally, text her everyday, multiple times a day, about many subjects. While she's always inquiring about my whereabouts, I'm always inquiring about her lasagne recipe. If you're anything like this, you might as well keep up the text momentum on May 13, Mother's Day, with one of these funny Mother's Day text ideas to send to your mom. You'll obviously be penning a gracious greeting card for her as well, but you're not going to let a day go by without a text conversation.
Whether you're the kind of kid she'd expect it from or not, a funny text will give mom a chuckle. And isn't the whole point of the day is to keep a smile stapled on your mom's face? Some would even consider laughing to be the greatest gift. Plus, all those text alerts blowing up her phone will make her feel appreciated — just as a bouquet of flowers would. So forget the floral arrangement (or don't) and make sure your mom is laughing all day with a string of funny text messages.
Send A Selfie
Your mom definitely thinks you're a supermodel. So send her selfies throughout the day doing things she taught you how to do — like your dishes. And laundry. And shooting hoops. All with a smile on your face and a big thumbs up. It's all because of her that you're a functioning adult human!
Ask Life Advice
Illuminate your mom's home screen with a barrage of life advice questions. It's the digital version of saying "mom" one hundred times in a row. Greet her with a "Happy Mother's Day!" and then follow it with a bunch of questions. Such as, "Mom, how do I fold a fitted sheet?" "Mom, how do you keep baking soda stay fresh for a long time?" "Mom, how does one change a tire?" You might get a funnier text, one you screenshot and share on Twitter, back from the queen of underrated comedy.
Ask Her Out!
Hopefully mom will make you the luckiest child and accept your invitation to brunch!
Send Pictures Of Wine
If you can't physically be in your mother's presence and therefore cannot share a bottle of chilled wine, just continue to send pictures of wine (from either Google Images or your local shop) to let her know that you're thinking of her.
GIFs. So many GIFs.
Mom's love GIFs. They might not get GIFs. But they love GIFs.
Thank Her For Life
Sometimes dramatic texts can be funny. That said, life is pretty huge. If Mother's Day is a 24 hour marathon of appreciation (all of your life should be, really), go big with it and thank her for the ultimate thing: LIFE.
Food Puns
Get silly with your texts and send over puns. You can say something like, "I'm so grapeful for your love!" or "You and dad make a great pear!"
Apologize
If you're showing her a lot of appreciation, it could also be funny to take responsibility. Apologize to mom for kicking her in the womb. For those teen years. For that time you didn't text her when you got home and then fell asleep and then woke up to 50 missed calls from her. You know, light general stuff that could make her giggle. And then thank her again for loving you through it all.
Send A Venmo
If you can, send your mom a few dollars for a manicure or something. If you think about it, all us kids are probably in thousands of dollars of debt to mom. Between all those diapers and groceries we went through as babies and children, doing good on those non-existent IOUs from childhood could be a funny way to say thank you.
Say "Mom" A Million Times
And that's it. Just send mom a string of "mom" texts and see how she reacts. It's not like she hasn't heard it before.
Thank Her For Your Genes
It is all about saying "thank you" on Mother's Day. But thank her mostly because her genes were on point.
Acknowledge That You're The Favorite
Whether you're an only child or not, send her a text acknowledging that you're her favorite kid and be relentless in the claim, but don't worry, her secret is safe with you. The favorite.