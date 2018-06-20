12 Funny National Selfie Day 2018 Instagram Captions That Will Add A Little Comedy To Your Post
Get ready for your Instagram feed to be filled with selfies: Thursday, June 21 is National Selfie Day, and it's the best day of the year to snap a photo of yourself for the gram. Like most little "holidays" that celebrate random things, it's not really an official holiday or anything — but that doesn't mean it isn't fun to celebrate it! It's not that you need an excuse to post a picture of yourself — you definitely never do — it's just that sometimes you kind of want an excuse, you know? This Thursday, you're going to want to post one for sure, especially after everyone else does, and you're obviously going to need a great caption to go along with it. We've got some ideas for funny National Selfie Day Instagram captions that will help you get all of the likes.
After all, it's possible that you haven't posted a selfie in a while. Right now, Instagram is all about the full-body shot, a plandid taken by someone's friend or significant other, or something like that. Google trends have shown a decline in searches for the word in the last few years. Even Kim Kardashian West has said that the selfie is dead, and this is a woman who released an entire coffee table book of her own famous selfies (iconic).
No matter how trendy or not trendy it might be, though, the selfie will always be a thing... and thank god for that. People like to be snarky about these photos, but there's nothing wrong with picking up a camera and snapping a photo of yourself when you feel like you look awesome! It's a fun way to feel good about yourself and show off a little confidence, and don't let anyone tell you differently. Now take a selfie to celebrate the day, and use one of these funny captions along with it:
1Behind every girl's selfie is approximately 37 nearly identical photos that didn't make the cut.
I feel exposed! Honestly, this is so true. Every once in a while, you take one picture and it looks great, and you're happy. Most of the time, though, you end up overthinking something silly, take more photos, and then end up with a million pics that look almost identical to each other.
2I no longer remember what I'm supposed to do when someone other than me takes my picture.
How do you pose if you're not posing for a selfie? What are the angles if you aren't holding a camera out in front of your face? Do we even know anymore?
3The only thing that could stop me from taking selfies is a photo of what I look like when taking selfies.
My dad once took a picture of me taking pictures of myself, and honestly, it was horrible. Do not recommend.
4I'd wish you Happy Selfie Day, but I'm busy wishing myself one too.
Take all the pictures of yourself! Who cares who's looking!
5My favorite beauty product is a Snapchat filter.
Actually same, and that goes for Instagram filters as well. If there is a foundation that can make my skin look the way some of these filters look... I'd pay $1,000 for it.
6Be as picky with your men as you are with your selfies
Honestly, why wouldn't you be?
7You're only as old as your most recent selfie looks.
This is scientifically accurate (it is not, but I like to pretend it is).
8Here's hoping I someday find someone who loves me as much as I love my selfies.
That is the type of love you deserve!
9Happy National Selfie Day to my complete lack of shame.
If you love taking selfies, just own it with this perfect caption.
10Confidence level: selfie with no filter
Filters are fun, and all, but sometimes it's so liberating to post a photo without one. Why not do that on National Selfie Day?
11No job is complete until the selfie is posted
It doesn't count if you don't take a selfie before, during, and after. Right? Right.
12Life is short. Make each selfie fabulous.
Honestly, yes.