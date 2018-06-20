Get ready for your Instagram feed to be filled with selfies: Thursday, June 21 is National Selfie Day, and it's the best day of the year to snap a photo of yourself for the gram. Like most little "holidays" that celebrate random things, it's not really an official holiday or anything — but that doesn't mean it isn't fun to celebrate it! It's not that you need an excuse to post a picture of yourself — you definitely never do — it's just that sometimes you kind of want an excuse, you know? This Thursday, you're going to want to post one for sure, especially after everyone else does, and you're obviously going to need a great caption to go along with it. We've got some ideas for funny National Selfie Day Instagram captions that will help you get all of the likes.

After all, it's possible that you haven't posted a selfie in a while. Right now, Instagram is all about the full-body shot, a plandid taken by someone's friend or significant other, or something like that. Google trends have shown a decline in searches for the word in the last few years. Even Kim Kardashian West has said that the selfie is dead, and this is a woman who released an entire coffee table book of her own famous selfies (iconic).

No matter how trendy or not trendy it might be, though, the selfie will always be a thing... and thank god for that. People like to be snarky about these photos, but there's nothing wrong with picking up a camera and snapping a photo of yourself when you feel like you look awesome! It's a fun way to feel good about yourself and show off a little confidence, and don't let anyone tell you differently. Now take a selfie to celebrate the day, and use one of these funny captions along with it:

Giphy I feel exposed! Honestly, this is so true. Every once in a while, you take one picture and it looks great, and you're happy. Most of the time, though, you end up overthinking something silly, take more photos, and then end up with a million pics that look almost identical to each other.

Giphy How do you pose if you're not posing for a selfie? What are the angles if you aren't holding a camera out in front of your face? Do we even know anymore?

Giphy My dad once took a picture of me taking pictures of myself, and honestly, it was horrible. Do not recommend.

Giphy Take all the pictures of yourself! Who cares who's looking!

Giphy Actually same, and that goes for Instagram filters as well. If there is a foundation that can make my skin look the way some of these filters look... I'd pay $1,000 for it.

Giphy Honestly, why wouldn't you be?

Giphy This is scientifically accurate (it is not, but I like to pretend it is).

Giphy That is the type of love you deserve!

Giphy If you love taking selfies, just own it with this perfect caption.

Giphy Filters are fun, and all, but sometimes it's so liberating to post a photo without one. Why not do that on National Selfie Day?