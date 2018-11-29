Whether you take part in Hanukkah or not, it's obvious that this holiday is a beautiful celebration of light and faith. This year, Hanukkah begins on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 2, which means it's coming up really quickly. And since it's almost here, you night be getting ready for some quality Hanukkah content for social media. I've got you covered with some heartwarming Hanukkah Instagram captions to use alongside your photos.

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day "festival of lights," and it's celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, gift giving, special prayers, and specific foods. The holiday commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabean Revolt — before the revolt, the Holy Temple had been desecrated. When Judah Maccabee rededicated the temple, there was only enough oil for one day — but, miraculously, it lasted for eight whole days. During each night of Hanukkah, one candle on the menorah is lit until the last one is lit on the final evening. This symbolizes the eight days the oil burned in ancient times. It is also customary to eat foods fried in oil, like potato latkes with applesauce or sour cream and jelly-filled sufganya (doughnuts).

This celebration symbolizes so many important things, like spirituality, dedication, and strength. It is a time of year filled with love and unity, unlike any other, and it's so important to recognize it and give it the love it deserves. Below are a few heartwarming quotes that capture the true spirit of Hanukkah to share with all of your friends. Because while it's nice to share funny and punny Instagram captions, it can also be nice to get real for a second.

1 "The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle." — Irving Greenberg Giphy

2 "May the lights of Hanukkah usher in a better world for all humankind." - Author Unknown

3 I ask not for a lighter burden, but for broader shoulders. - Jewish Proverb

4 "Hanukkah is about the spark of the divine in all of us made in God's image." - Suzanne Fields

5 "We light candles in testament that faith makes miracles possible." - Nachum Braverman Giphy

6 “The miracle, of course, was not that the oil for the sacred light - in a little cruse - lasted as long as they say; but that the courage of the Maccabees lasted to this day: let that nourish my flickering spirit.” -Charles Reznikoff, "Meditations on the Fall and Winter Holidays"

7 “Still ours the dance, the feast, the glorious Psalm, The mystic lights of emblem, and the Word.” - Emma Lazarus, "The Feast of Lights"

8 "Just as Hanukkah candles are lighted one by one from a single flame, so the tale of the miracle is passed from one man to another, from one house to another, and to the whole House of Israel throughout the generations." - Judah Leon Magnes

9 "Blessed is the match consumed in kindling flame Blessed is the flame that burns in the secret fastness of the heart." - Hannah Szenes Giphy

10 "There are two ways of spreading light, to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." - Edith Wharton

11 “Look at how a single candle can both defy and define darkness.” - Anne Frank