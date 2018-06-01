As summer approaches, remember that it's not just ~Gemini season~ — it's also picnic season. When you're not soaking up rays by the pool, frolicking in the ocean at the beach or taking awesome road trips down sunlit roads, you might be at the park, basket in hand, food ready for the taking.

So naturally, you're going to have to load up on the right foods, for they an occasion make. And what better place to go than every millennial's go-to shopping destination for all things snacky or grocery, Trader Joe's?

Not only are there plenty of new Trader Joe's items that are perfect for summer picnics, but it even has its own podcast now and a new rosé that is only $3.99. This summer is already TJ's lit.

It's safe to say that we're all getting hungrier, both for the best sorts of food but also the best sorts of experiences. TJ's is increasing in popularity even in an age where grocery stores are on the decline, according to a recent Market Watch poll. The Los-Angeles based chain gives us such great atmosphere, prices, and customer service. Ultimately, they stand out in their appeal to millennials who want to connect to their products, according to Cheat Sheet.

So definitely shamelessly stock up on some great products for your next picnic endeavor:

1 Awesome Almond Beverages Trader Joe's Awesome Almond Beverages, $2, Trader Joe's You can't go wrong with either Trader Joe’s Blueberry Lavender Flavored Almond Beverage or Matcha Almond Beverage. The blueberry one is smooth, creamy, and tastes just like actual blueberries. Meanwhile, the matcha's ground green tea leaves add a "rich and earthy flavor" that is balanced with the drinks' cane sugar. Pack it in the cooler to have something to keep you cool in the summer heat.

2 prouted Whole Grain Pizza Crust Trader Joe's Sprouted Whole Grain Pizza Crust, $4, Trader Joe's This crust is full of a lot of grains — wheat berries, quinoa, barley, oat groats and more make up the list. It's also perfect for remixing your sandwiches, and anyone going picnicking with you will enjoy the unexpected departure from usual picnic fare.

3 Simpler Wines Italian Sparkling Wine Trader Joe's Simpler Wines Italian Sparkling Wine, $4, Trader Joe's Alcohol for $4? Heck yes. These come in 4-packs and will make you miss champagne a little less than you realized. The two flavors are white or rosé, and will spruce up your picnic in just the right way.

4 Falafel Mix Trader Joe's Falafel Mix, $3, Trader Joe's This recipe with ground beans, chickpea,s and spices full of flavor gives you restaurant quality possibilities. Taking the extra time to make fritters, mezze or a flatbread can add a nice main course to your picnic.

5 Hot Smoked Scottish Salmon Trader Joe's Hot Smoked Scottish Salmon, $15.49, Trader Joe's These fillets are perfect for packing on top of cream cheese and bagels if you're going for an early morning picnic (OK, fine, you only made it to the porch). Kick back, relax and enjoy the smoky aroma with the texture that will make you believe in indulgence. Yummy.

6 Gone Berry Crazy Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces Trader Joe's Gone Berry Crazy Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces, $2.29, Trader Joe's These are perfect for popping in your mouth in between bites of other scrumptious picnicking foods. Also, where else are you going to get chocolate-covered fruit that affordably? TJ's is the best.

7 Dark Chocolate Toasted Sesame Caramels Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Toasted Sesame Caramels, $3, Trader Joe's Soft caramel, nutty and toasty sesame seeds, milk chocolate, biscuit pieces and a dark chocolate shell make this the sweetest of combinations for your summer picnic.

8 Spicy Cheese Crunchies Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies, $2, Trader Joe's These v. cheap TJ's versions of Flaming Hot Cheetos are going to tickle your fancy — and mouth — for ages. The coating is gluten-free, and with real cheddar cheese!

9 Apple Crumble Pie Trader Joe's Apple Crumble Pie, $7, Trader Joe's What's a good picnic without an iconic summer picnic dessert to top it all off? This pie is going to be the perfect amount of flaky to make sitting in the sun that much more pleasurable.

10 These Peanuts Go On A Date Bars Trader Joe's These Peanuts Go On A Date Bars, $3, Trader Joe's Chopped, dry roasted peanuts, date paste, peanut butter and sea salt collaborated to bring you the yummiest addition to your sandwiches, or a post-picnic snack if you get hungry after lingering in the sun too long.

11 Springtime Sodas Trader Joe's Springy Sodas, $3.49 per pack, Trader Joe's For these drinks, you can choose between Rhubarb and Strawberry or Lemon Elderflower. Whether it's adding these to cocktails or sipping on them as they are, you can't beat a price like that — plus, Lemon Elderflower is an adorable and refreshing nod to Meghan and Harry's wedding cake!