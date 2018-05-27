Considering that winter dragged on for much of America, most people are probably very much looking forward to warmer weather — and luckily, it looks like Memorial Day, often referred to as the unofficial start to summer, will be obliging on May 28. With the weather finally looking like it won't be so teeth-chatteringly cold, Memorial Day is likely going to be a great day to spend outside — and, as a result, you're likely going to want to take a lot of photos to commemorate not only the day, but also the holiday itself with on Instagram. For those photos, you're going to need a patriotic Memorial Day Instagram caption that will really honor the meaning of the holiday in addition to how you're celebrating the day.

Memorial Day is a time to celebrate the start of summer, yes, but it's also also a time to remember the sacrifices our fellow Americans have made while serving in the military. On May 28, take the time to feel thankful for the freedom and life you have — and in your Memorial Day post on social media, include a caption that honors the holiday.

Looking for a way to say how you feel this weekend? Read on for some ideas to get you started.

"My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." - John F. Kennedy

"What I can do for my country, I am willing to do." - Christopher Gadsden

"The willingness of America's veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude." - Jeff Miller

"A man's country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle." - George William Curtis Giphy

"In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it." - Barack Obama

"There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country." - Nick Lampson

"I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism." - Bob Riley

"Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong." - James Bryce Giphy

"Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it." - Mark Twain

"Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!" - Maya Angelou