On the list of things that taste so good we'd drink them from the toilet, rosé is near the top. It's become its own food group. National monuments have been erected in its honor. And right after sunsets and and brunch, it's the most overly-Instagrammed thing on the planet. If you plan to partake for the upcoming romantic holiday with your squad by your side, consider this your handy dandy list for rosés that are perfect for Galentine's Day.

IDK when we decided that rosé was *the* alcoholic beverage to drink, but boy did we. In a 2017 article, Forbes cited Nielsen research which found that over the last 52 weeks, rosé sales had increased by 52 percent — which equated to $258 million in sales. We thought we had seen its peak, and then rosé was like, "Lolz."

Gambero Rosso said rosé was a "key trend" of 2018, and they're probably (read: definitely) right. These days, we've got Hello Kitty sparkling rosé, rosé makeup, a rosé wine mansion in New York City, and even rosé cider cheese.

We thought we had already seen its 15 minutes of fame, and then rosé was all:

If you're feeling a little extra thirsty this year, here are 12 bottles you'll want to get your hands on.

1 Yes Way Rosé Yes Way Rose Wine Target This rosé's got jokes. Help yourself to a second glass and cheers to the friends who make life better.

4 Summer Water 2017 Summer Water Rosé $22.99 $18 Winc Enjoy the sweet flavors of grapefruit, strawberry, and white peach. Even on a chilly Galentine's Day, this rosé will give you summer vibes.

5 Prophecy Rosé Prophecy Rose Target It comes from the South of France, which means you're getting ~extra~ this Galentine's Day. Let the hints of strawberries, raspberries, and white peach tickle your taste buds.

6 Sartori Love Story Sartori Love Story Rosé $15 Vivino One of the most beautiful love stories ever told is the one of you and your BFFs. This Galentine's Day, toast to yourselves.

8 Haute Couture Haute Couture Rose $29.99 Wine.com Grab a (gorgeous) bottle of this sparkling rosé and bask in the flavors of citrus, strawberry, and grenadine. Bottoms up!