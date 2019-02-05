12 Rose Wines That Are Perfect For Galentine's Day Instagrams
On the list of things that taste so good we'd drink them from the toilet, rosé is near the top. It's become its own food group. National monuments have been erected in its honor. And right after sunsets and and brunch, it's the most overly-Instagrammed thing on the planet. If you plan to partake for the upcoming romantic holiday with your squad by your side, consider this your handy dandy list for rosés that are perfect for Galentine's Day.
IDK when we decided that rosé was *the* alcoholic beverage to drink, but boy did we. In a 2017 article, Forbes cited Nielsen research which found that over the last 52 weeks, rosé sales had increased by 52 percent — which equated to $258 million in sales. We thought we had seen its peak, and then rosé was like, "Lolz."
Gambero Rosso said rosé was a "key trend" of 2018, and they're probably (read: definitely) right. These days, we've got Hello Kitty sparkling rosé, rosé makeup, a rosé wine mansion in New York City, and even rosé cider cheese.
We thought we had already seen its 15 minutes of fame, and then rosé was all:
If you're feeling a little extra thirsty this year, here are 12 bottles you'll want to get your hands on.
1Yes Way Rosé
This rosé's got jokes. Help yourself to a second glass and cheers to the friends who make life better.
2Chandon
This one smells and tastes like strawberry, watermelon, and red cherry, and Wine.com describes it as "creamy and seductive." This makes me feel uncomfortable... yet intrigued.
3Whispering Angel
Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rose
It's light. It's fruity. It goes down like water. When they say, "rosé all day," they're referring to this.
4Summer Water
Enjoy the sweet flavors of grapefruit, strawberry, and white peach. Even on a chilly Galentine's Day, this rosé will give you summer vibes.
5Prophecy Rosé
It comes from the South of France, which means you're getting ~extra~ this Galentine's Day. Let the hints of strawberries, raspberries, and white peach tickle your taste buds.
6Sartori Love Story
One of the most beautiful love stories ever told is the one of you and your BFFs. This Galentine's Day, toast to yourselves.
7Chandon By Bauble Bar
Chandon California Limited Edition Rose By BaubleBar
What do you get when you combine wine with your favorite jewelry and accessories brand? This Instagram-worthy bottle of rosé.
8Haute Couture
Grab a (gorgeous) bottle of this sparkling rosé and bask in the flavors of citrus, strawberry, and grenadine. Bottoms up!
9Relax Pink Rosé
Schmitt Sohne Relax® Pink Rosé
The bottle says it all. You've got big plans this Galentine's Day: r.e.l.a.x.
10Gerard Bertrand
Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses Languedoc Rose 2017 (France)
Confession: I'm only in this for whatever that bling is on the bottom of the bottle.
11Stella Rosa
Il Conte d'Alba Stella Rosa Pink NV
This Moscato-based blend is about to make Galentine's Day a whole lot sweeter.
12Minuty M Rosé
If you're in the mood for something a little different, go with a rosé that gives off aromas of orange peels and red currant. Stay hydrated!