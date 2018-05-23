12 Trader Joe's Bakery Items That Take Dessert To The Next Level

It's no secret that Trader Joe's is a fan favorite in terms of grocery stores. Official stats reflect that we millennials know this. Studies cited in Retail Wire show that TJ's has a brand strength on par with big-name brands like Apple, Nike, Facebook and Twitter. Findings show we are "drawn to the humor and casualness of the brand," and that TJ's is really pushing its "neighborhood feel despite being a chain." Well, it's working. They're so popular that they even made their own podcast.

If you ever have a shortage of baked goods, know that Trader Joe's bakery section is a must-go. There is a whole range of things to try, from regular bread that's actually (gasp) gluten-free to spins on classic desserts. Whether you just need something for breakfast or dessert, TJ's has got you covered.

There's already a Trader Joe's item for literally anything, from dips for your next party to if you're on a strict budget to various forms for your next sriracha fix.

Odds are if you're a fan of old Joe, you've wandered have seen these baked goods lying around its aisles — but read on to get more suggestions in case you missed any.

1 Pain Au Lait Trader Joe's Pain Au Lait, $3, Trader Joe's "Milk Bread," as the name of this pastry translates to in French, is pretty by the book. It's good for accompanying your afternoon tea or pairing with some jam; yet no matter how simple it is, France's home recipe is still unbeatable.

2 Lebkuchen Trader Joe's Lebkuchen, $2.49, Trader Joe's These gingerbread cookies with a dash of hazel and candied orange peel are from a German bakery that's been making 'em for over 600 years. You'll definitely want to sink your teeth into these thin wafers that are just spicy enough to keep you coming back for more — fingers crossed they'll bring them back next winter, too!

3 Apple Cranberry Tarts Trader Joe's Apple Cranberry Tarts, $4, Trader Joe's The weather isn't primed for apple-picking right now, but if you eat a few of these flavorful tarts, you'll feel just as home as if you were curled up under the covers in September. A box comes with two tarts, but let's be honest, can you really have only two?

4 Pinks & Whites Cookies Trader Joe's Pinks & Whites Cookies, $3, Trader Joe's A small batch bakery in upstate New York is making all your frosted dreams come true. These grab and go yogurt-coated treats are perfect for getting you through the work day.

5 Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake Trader Joe's Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake, $7, Trader Joe's The crumb cake has a crush made of cinnamon and powdered sugar glaze that will melt your mouth and your heart. It's a perfect pairing to all those coffee options at Trader Joe's, if you're looking to get a caffeine fix, too!

6 Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar Trader Joe's Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar, $7, Trader Joe's Brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate, a flaky pastry crush and a pie-like flavor makes this perfect for all pie and chocolate lovers.

7 Dark Pumpernickel Tuscan Pane Trader Joe's Dark Pumpernickel Tuscan Pane, $3, Trader Joe's The secret to this pumpernickel that's also lacking in gluten is using mostly rye. The stone hearth-baked treat is perfect for any of your favorite sandwiches!

8 Almond Danish Pastry Trader Joe's Almond Danish Pastry, around $5, Trader Joe's Almond paste, sliced and toasted almonds, butter, and a lot of fluffy pastry makes for one satisfied TJ's customer. Prices apparently vary by region, but give or take a dollar is no big deal when it comes to this delicious pastry.

9 Chocolate Babka Trader Joe's Chocolate Babka, $5, Trader Joe's This bakery staple's origins are from Eastern European Jewish traditions, and its modern iteration features a swirly chocolate filling inside a cake-like loaf.

10 Chocolate Mint Flavored Cupcakes Trader Joe's Chocolate Mint Flavored Cupcakes, $4, Trader Joe's Ooh. Chocolate and mint is definitely a fan-favorite sort of crossover, and these cupcakes with dark chocolate ganache will only reinforce this idea.

11 Gluten Free Crispy Crunchy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Trader Joe's Gluten Free Crispy Crunchy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, $4, Trader Joe's Could there be a more perfect thing than for crispy cookies to exist, and be gluten-free? The universe knows how to satisfy our demands (or at least, our baked good demands!).