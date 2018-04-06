Few condiments have captured the hearts (and palates) of self-proclaimed foodies in this country quite like Sriracha. Outfitted in its recognizable green-capped bottle, the spicy red paste Americans once exclusively drizzled on pho takeout is now a kitchen staple many households. The sauce that was once seen as a flavorful addition to your favorite dishes has evolved into an unexpected base for many inventive flavor combinations. Even mainstream fast food chains are catching on. With such a devoted following, it only makes sense Trader Joe's would get in on the action — in fact, these nine products from Trader Joe's are must-haves for Sriracha lovers.

Sriracha (SIR-AH-CHA) sauce is made of chilis, vinegar, sugar, salt, and garlic. Its name stems from the city of Si Racha, Thailand, from which it originates. Though the sauce has been around since the 1930s, it gained widespread attention in the United States through distributor Huy Fong in the 1980s. It wasn't until 2013 that specialty grocery chain Trader Joe's introduced its own version of the condiment. Of course, Trader Joe's didn't stop there. The chain is well-loved for its inventive reworks on classic foods, so naturally Sriracha became one of the flavors added to its standard lineup (see also: pumpkin, mango, matcha, cookie butter). Whether you prefer the original Huy Fong Sriracha or Trader Joe's variation depends on your taste. But maybe Joe's lineup of experimental Sriracha goodies can help dictate your decision.

Traderjoes Few things are made for each other like Sriracha and tofu. This variety takes the work out of marrying the two and lets you make a vegan, restaurant-quality meal with ease.

Trader Joe's These dumplings are filled with crab, shrimp, water chestnuts, mung bean noodles, and a whole slew of other delicious additions. Though, bear in mind, since their initial release the dumplings have been reintroduced in a different, less-Christmas-y color scheme.

Traderjoes Why only have one yummy sauce when you could combine two yummy sauced to create the ULTIMATE. YUMMY. SAUCE. Sriracha BBQ sauce would be the ideal dressing for some chicken wings, or be bold and pair it with the aforementioned Sriracha tofu.

Traderjoes If you're a fan of BBQ potato chips, try Sriracha potato chips next time you're up for something a bit more adventurous. These are so tasty even the dragon on the bag can't resist trying to take a big bite.

Amazon Who knew bacon jerky was even a thing in the first place? That aside, this jerky would be the perfect accompaniment to your breakfast burrito, or by itself out of the bag because you're late for work and have to catch the train and forgot to eat breakfast again.

This cheese is an even more surprising flavor combination than TJ's Unexpected Cheddar. Pair with crackers to add a spicy twist to your cheese board.

Amazon Sriracha ranch dressing is bar none one of the best salad dressings Trader Joe's has ever released. The creamy ranch dulls the kick of the chili, and makes any salad ten times more delicious. Baby carrots are the perfect vehicle for this deliciousness.

Trader Joe's Sriracha hummus has a devoted following, and why wouldn't it? Trader Joe's has cornered the market on delicious hummus flavors. There aren't enough chips in the world for all the different dips that they offer in stores.