I know, I know: Considering the frigid weather we're having in the northeast, it's hard to convince yourself that it's actually spring. Fair enough: I haven't put my winter sweaters away, nor have I totally buried the idea that I could go for an open-toed shoe on a Monday and dress for a blizzard on Tuesday. Despite the unpredictability of the weather, there's one thing that we can rely on to remain steadfast: Beauty brands' commitment to providing exceedingly clutch April beauty launches — and this month has some of the best.

This month includes a couple of new fragrances (one of them I totally expected to hate), a never-been-done-before lipstick formula, and a new offering from Fenty Beauty that feels like it might become the only thing you'll reach for this summer. April also offers a fantastically buzzy foundation launch from a brand that's known for its skin care, and a purple shampoo that isn't just effective at toning down brassiness — it's actually affordable.

Don't unpack your summer clothes just yet, and definitely don't put all your sweaters in storage. Instead, let the heat of these new April launches warm you — if only until you step outside again.

Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Blush $38 Kevyn Aucoin I'm a huge fan of Kevyn Aucoin's cosmetics, and these ombre blushes are my new favorites to reach for during my (admittedly low key) morning beat. Available in four shades, the Neo-Blush palettes can be used to create a seriously intense, saturated look or are easily diffused for a subtle glow. The formula is also finely milled, so it feels luxurious and non-chalky on the skin. Buy Now

Eva NYC Tone It Down! Blonde Shampoo $12 Eva NY I went blonde about a year ago, and until now I haven't found a toning shampoo that's quite as effective — not to mention affordable as the Tone It Down! Blonde Shampoo from Eva NYC. The formula neutralizes brassy tones in blonde hair, and it's incredibly moisturizing. In other words, it's perfect for blonde hair that needs a little polish and TLC. Buy Now

Inc.redible Cosmetics Listen Hard Girl Neon Lip Paint $10 Sephora I feel like I've seen "neon" lipsticks in the past, but most of them are just brightly colored and not actually neon — as in, they won't light the hell up under a blacklight. Enter Inc.redible Cosmetics' Listen Hard Girl Neon Lip Paint, the actually neon-neon lipstick available in two shades, both with ridiculous color payoff and a buttery matte formula. Glowing in the dark has never been easier. Buy Now

Kerastase Paris Aura Botanica Bain Micellaire Riche $33 Kerastase When I'm not color-correcting my hair with the Eva NYC toning shampoo, I'm washing it with this seriously incredible Aura Botanica Bain Micellaire Riche from Kerastase. It makes my hair so soft and smooth that I barely have to style it after blowdrying, likely a result of the Amazonian Brazil nut oil and Thai rice bran oil that's packed into the formula. Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Body Lava $59 Sephora I'll admit it: Fenty Beauty's Body Lava had me skeptical at first. Despite the fact that I worship weekly at the House Of Our Lord Rihanna, I am always suspect of buzzy launches that take over Instagram before beauty editors have even tried it. However, Body Lava lives up to the hype. Available in two shades (though the lighter shade is currently sold out in Sephora), Body Lava made my legs literally GLISTEN like the golden summer cyborg that I've always wanted to be. You can apply Body Lava with the Fenty Kabuki Brush 160 (and the results are pretty incredible), but it also looks great if you want to keep things simple and with your bare hands. Buy Now

Youth To The People Maqui + Acai Prickly Pear Goji Facial Oil $33 Youth To The People I own approximately 24,574 facial oils, but this new blend from Youth To The People is really something. It's a brightening facial oil packed with Maqui, the most antioxidant dense fruit in the world. It also absorbs into the skin rapidly, meaning you can use it in the morning before your makeup without worrying about it causing your foundation to shift. Buy Now

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Vacuum Cleaner Pore Purifying Mask $42 Sephora A new take on the traditional pore-clearing clay mask, Dr. Brandt's Vacuum Cleaner mask utilizes salicylic and glycolic acid beads (think AHAs and BHAs) in the mask to break down oil and exfoliate. The beads are mixed with a mask containing vitamin A and zinc, which is what dries up the excess sebum in your pores without over-drying. Buy Now

Milk Makeup Kush Mascara $24 Milk Makeup Finally, a mascara that serves a particularly niche market: The vegan-stoner-beauty lover. In order to concoct a truly vegan formula, Milk Makeup had to figure out how to create the proper consistency without beeswax (normally used in mascara). Enter CBD-rich cannabis oil, which give the product the thickness it needs without globbyness or fallout. The formula creates excellent volume on the lashes, and get this: The fibers are heart-shaped. You can't actually see the shape with the naked eye, but it's definitely cool to think about while you're blazing through your mascara. Buy Now

Bulgari Omnia Pink Sapphire $84 Sephora I am not a pink lady, and thus, the packaging for Bulgari's Omnia Pink Sapphire did not exactly speak to me. However, this is a perfect example of why you should never judge a beauty product on packaging alone. The sparkling pink pomelo top notes of this fragrance are truly lovely without feeling too floral, and spritzing it on in the morning actually feels energizing. Buy Now

Sunday Riley The Influencer Clean Long Wear Foundation $42 Sephora I had the pleasure of attending the Sunday Riley pop up shop to celebrate this launch, and I was shocked to see the line wrapping around the corner. Perhaps I shouldn't have been, though: Sunday Riley's skin care products are some of the most popular cool-girl beauty accoutrements on the market, and their step into the world of makeup was highly anticipated. The Influencer is available in 20 shades, and is meant to work well with your skin care products: No pilling, no greasiness, and no weird product interactions. After trying it for myself, it lives up to its promises. It's also incredibly easy to blend, which means its perfect for makeup novices. Buy Now

Sand + Sky Australian Pink Clay Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment $59.99 Sand + Sky This exfoliating treatment already has an 11,000 person waitlist, and it hasn't even launched yet (it will be available on Apr. 24). I was lucky enough to get my hands on a tube, and I totally get it: It left my skin literally glowing. The formula has bamboo and macadamia seed, and it exfoliates while adding a much-needed (at least for me) brightening boost to the skin. After I rinsed it off, my pores looked like they'd disappeared, too. Needless to say, it's a worthwhile endeavor to get yourself on the list as soon as possible. Buy Now