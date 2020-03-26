In this time of social distancing, it's important for people to find something they can use to connect with others — and right now, that thing appears to be Netflix's most outrageous documentary. These celebrity tweets and posts about Tiger King prove that absolutely everyone is shocked and obsessed with the streaming service's series about Joe Exotic and — as the film's subtitle proclaims — the "murder, mayhem and madness" it contains.

For those of you who have not yet marathoned the entire, totally wild docuseries, Tiger King centers on the outlandish life of Joe Exotic (also known as Joe Maldonado-Passage), a self proclaimed "gun-toting, gay polygamist" who owned a tiger zoo in rural Oklahoma. In addition to featuring everything from Joe Exotic's country music career to his short-lived presidential run, Tiger King also tells the story of his years-long feud with Big Cat Rescue founder and animal-rights activist Carole Baskin, which culminated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. (Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.)

Somehow, it gets crazier, thanks to the mysterious disappearance of Baskin's husband, a possible tiger-based cult, and a conman who some of Maldonado-Passage's former employees claim "stole the zoo." Needless to say, everyone who has watched Tiger King has shared their many thoughts and feelings about the series on social media, including some of the biggest celebrities in the world. They may be famous, but they're just as desperate for something fun to watch right now as we are. And these celebrity tweets about Tiger King prove it.

1. Dax Shepard

Shortly after Tiger King became an online phenomenon, TVLine reported that Kate McKinnon had been cast as Baskin in a limited series based on the Joe Exotic: Tiger King podcast. Now, Shepard has thrown his hat in the ring to play the Oklahoma zookeeper himself, and frankly, he'd be a great fit for Joe's bleached mullet.

2. Dane Cook

Shepard isn't the only one hoping to play Joe Exotic — Dane Cook is also interested in playing the role, although there are plenty of wacky characters involved the story for either one of them to portray.

3. John Early

Sure, Netflix users around the world are using Tiger King to cope with the difficulties of social distancing, but has anyone checked to see if Joe is in quarantine?

4. Fortune Feimster

Like the rest of us, Feimster learned a lot about humanity and their poor decision-making skills while watching Tiger King. "Like you don’t expect anyone who owns hundreds of tigers and plays with them like they’re kittens to be normal but woah," she wrote in another tweet.

5. Pete Holmes

Step aside, Kenny Powers — there's officially a character on TV more outrageous and absurd than McBride's iconic, foul-mouthed pitcher. Hopefully, Hollywood will cast McBride in the Tiger King series in order to bring the whole thing full circle.

6. Nicole Byer

Look, after a few (hundred) listens, "I Saw Tiger" gets really catchy, so it's hard to blame Byer for wanting to download Maldonado-Passage's discography.

7. Jared Leto

Even Jared Leto thinks you should take a moment to watch Maldonado-Passage's music videos. They're that absurd.

8. Paul F. Tompkins

Truly, every single person featured in this documentary has made some wild design choices.

9. Meghan McCain

To be fair, he only won 19% of the vote in the Libertarian primary, not the general election, but still. There are people who voted for Joe Exotic to become the governor of Oklahoma.

10. Stassi Schroeder

Baskin has repeatedly denied ever harming her late husband, Jack Donald Lewis, who disappeared in 1997. However, during their feud, Maldonado-Passage has often accused her of killing Lewis and feeding him to her tigers — despite a lack of evidence to support his theory. He even made an unflattering music video about her in 2015 to help his accusations gain traction. In a March 22 post about the documentary on her blog, Baskin called Tiger King "salacious and sensational," and slammed the producers for implying she was involved with Lewis' disappearance. Stassi, however, doesn't seem convinced.

11. Jax Taylor

Please bask in the glory of this Vanderpump Rules-themed edit of an iconic photo of Maldonado-Passage and his two former husbands.

12. Bailey Sarian

As the YouTuber pointed out, perhaps the biggest mystery on Tiger King is why Maldonado-Passage chose that specific spot for his eyebrow piercing.

13. Cousin Sal from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Yes, that is a photo from Baskin's 2004 wedding to her current husband, Howard. No, their ensembles are never explained in the series.

At the moment, all of us are facing a great deal of uncertainties, but there is one thing that everyone knows for sure: Tiger King is, indeed, the strangest and most shocking documentary Netflix has ever produced.