We're smack dab in the middle of summer, and you know what that means: Shark Week is here. Everybody loves the Discovery Channel's long-running ode to those denizens of the deep, but let's face it, one week just isn't enough time to squeeze in all the shark-watching for many oceanic predator fans. Thankfully, there are a lot of documentaries for Shark Week fans that will keep their love affair with the terrifying marine animals going all summer long.

The 13 shark documentaries included in this list are all currently streaming, most of them on Amazon Prime Video, meaning that it's never been easier to indulge in your shark fixation post-Shark Week. Maybe you want to see what it's like do go diving with sharks. Or perhaps you're interested in learning about specific species of sharks, like the tiger shark, the hammerhead, or the great white. Or maybe what interests you most is finding out how humanity can save these creatures from extinction. After all, all animals deserve to live, even the scary ones with sharp teeth. The docs listed below cover all these subjects and more, so dive in below... the water's fine.

1 'Mission Blue' This beautifully shot documentary about oceanographer Sylvia Earle features some stunning footage of whale sharks, and you'll also learn a good bit about ocean conservation. Watch it on: Netflix.

2 'Rise Of The Great White Shark' Ever wonder about the history of one of Earth's greatest predators? Well, wonder no more, as this doc takes a look at how the great white developed into the efficient killing machine it is today. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

3 'Catching A Killer: The Mystery Of Sable Island' Loads of dead seals are washing up on the shore of a Canadian island, and a team of scientists sets out to find the culprit. The lead suspect? The elusive Greenland shark. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

4 'Galapagos: Realm Of Giant Sharks' Texas has nothing on the Galapagos Islands, where geographic isolation has led to some of the most oversized creatures ever to evolve. The giant tortoises get all the headlines, but this doc shines a light on the islands' massive sharks. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

5 'Shark Dive' If you're too scared to strap on some scuba gear and go swimming with sharks yourself, this doc may make for a nice substitute. Watch it on: Amazon Prime or Hulu.

6 'Saving Sharks: Raising Awareness' Many shark species are seriously endangered, and humans are the cause. This doc takes a look at why the predatory fish are being slaughtered in such huge numbers, and what we can do to reverse the trend. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

7 'Shark Gordon's Most Dangerous Moments' Shark behaviorist and conservationist Ian "Shark" Gordon is basically the "the Crocodile Hunter" of sharks, and this special compiles the scariest encounters from his TV series, Shark Gordon. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

8 '21st Century Shark' Everyone knows about the great white, but tiger sharks may be even deadlier. This doc takes a closer look at the terrifying animals and shows how they've adapted to the modern world. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

9 'Shark Nation' While many places fear sharks, they're revered in the Bahamas, and this film examines the relationship between the island state and the beasts that call it home. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

10 'Surfing And Sharks' A deadly game of chicken takes place constantly on the open sea between surfers and sharks, and it's a game with more depth than you may think. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

11 'Mystery At Shark Beach' Another mystery involving a cartilage killer, but this time, the victims are of the human variety. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.

12 'The Sharks Of Polynesia' Hammerhead sharks are definitely one of the coolest and most underrated sharks, and they finally get their moment in the sun in this exploration of South Seas sharks. Watch it on: Amazon Prime.