The ham has been bought, the baskets have been filled, and the eggs have all been dyed. Everything is ready for the children this Sunday, but what about the Easter activities for adults? Kids aren't the only ones who can have an egg hunt.

The older you get, the more stressful (and less fun) holidays seem to get. Instead of waking up early and excited to see what gifts were left by the Easter Bunny the night before, you dread having to peel yourself out of bed early on a Sunday. Rather than tearing through the candy and toys in your Easter basket with glee, you're responsible for filling them, and you never get one of your own anymore. One of the worst things, though? You don't just get to pig out on a multi-course meal, you have to help prepare it, cook it, serve it, and probably clean up after it, too. Growing up sucks sometimes, especially around usual kid-centric holidays.

And while this year's Easter may be a little different due to social distancing guidelines, if you live with kids or other family members, you'll probably still be responsible for cooking and cleaning — even if it is for less people than usual.

The good news? You can still find ways to have adult-friendly fun this Easter that will make you feel like a child again, even amidst all of the changes the coronavirus pandemic has caused. For the downtime you have between all the adulting on Easter, here are eight adult Easter activities that will help you have a fun day, too.

1. Adult Egg Hunt

ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images

Remember how excited you were when you found the last hidden Easter egg during the hunt? Imagine how much better that feeling would be if the last egg actually had alcohol inside. Take these simple steps to throw the perfect grown-up egg hunt, or more simply fill Easter eggs with nips and hide them around the house for your family members to find. Though you may not have many people to play with, this can still be a fun activity. Trust me, once people find enough of them, no one will be jealous of the kids any more.

2. Lucky Lotto Egg Hunt

If you want to do an Easter egg hunt for adults, but don't want it to be alcohol-related, go for every grown-up's next favorite thing: money. Have everyone get a plastic egg or two with a scratch ticket inside, and then hide them all around for your family members (or quarantine buddies) to find. It's an inexpensive way to spread cash around, and if you're lucky, someone will win big and share the love.

3. Plastic Egg Truth Or Dare

Add a little juvenile fun to your adult Easter with a good old-fashioned game of truth or dare. This one requires a little creativity and your Zoom app. Get all of your friends on a Zoom call this Easter and tell them to fill plastic eggs with slips of paper that either have a "truth" question written on them, or some kind of dare. Each person will pick out eggs for other players. If someone pulls an egg for someone and the other player doesn't like it, they aren't allowed to pick for that person again — the player either has to do what the egg asks, or take a drink.

4. Egg Decorating

Milan Markovic/E+/Getty Images

Anyone can dip a hard-boiled into some dye, but can anyone do it without getting their fingers covered? Let the kids play with the colored cups, and set up a table with paint, brushes, glitter, and other fun and unique egg decorating supplies, and see who in the family can come up with the coolest creation. If you want to do this activity with friends, start a video call and compare your eggs there.

5. Egg Tap

One of my favorite traditions as a kid was the annual egg tap game. The rules are simple: everyone grabs a hard boiled egg and goes around in a circle using their egg to try and crack the person's egg next to you without cracking your own. To give it an adult twist, you can give away a bottle of wine or champagne for the person whose egg cracks last. This can be played with both the adults and children in the family, so you don't have to worry that you can't invite any other outside guests to join.

6. Beautiful Egg Hunt

Sure, any adult would love to open up a plastic egg and find some booze inside, but if you happen to be quarantined with your girl gang this Easter, make your egg hunt beautiful. Hide plastic eggs filled with mini nail polishes, lip stick, eye shadows, face mask packets, and sample sizes of your favorite beauty products. Everyone will be happy with a mini beauty kit.

7. Brunch

If your Easter is going to be sans-children or family, gather up your grown-up friends via and throw a fun and boozy virtual brunch. Make a mimosa or Bloody Mary bar, try some new brunch recipes, and don't be shy with the egg decorations. Plus, with everyone in their own homes, you don't have to share your waffles with anyone. Who says you can't party on a Sunday?

8. Schedule A Family Zoom Call

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

While the lack of chaos this Easter may be a little relaxing, it'll probably make you miss being around your family and friends. If that's the case, you can still celebrate Easter with family even while practicing social distancing. Schedule a family Zoom call with the relatives you usually spend Easter with. Set up a Meeting on the app's Meeting tab and then send out invites to everyone you want. This way, you'll be able to be with family even when if you can't be with them.

9. Easter Makeup Looks

Every holiday offers the great opportunity to create a fun and festive makeup look. For Easter, whether you choose to use pastel colors or draw zig-zag lines, it can be fun to play around with your face. Once you're done, you can even post a totally cute Easter look on your Instagram. Plus, now that you're an adult, there's a lot more you can probably do artistically that just painting on bunny whiskers.

10. Cook Your Favorites

Everything can be so rushed on Easter with all the guests set to arrive early. This year, you can take advantage of the social distancing guidelines and take your time cooking dinner without feeling like you have a deadline. With no guests, there's no worry. Cook at your own pace and then sit and relax to eat your meal on your own time. You might even be able to try out that new recipe you've been itching to attempt.

11. Order Takeout

If you don't even feel like cooking for this Easter, you don't have to. With no guests on their way, you can just sit back and get your favorite food delivered to your home. This way, you get to relax and still eat chow down on your Easter faves — you just don't have to be the one to cook them.

12. Sleep In

Easter may usually be a hectic and stressful time just because of all the work that has to go into the preparation. But without having to attend to guests or a bunch of kids this year, you can give yourself the morning off and sleep in or even nap in the middle of the day. You'll be able to start your day at your own pace and celebrate the holiday in a more relaxed state of mind.

13. Easter Gift Swap

Christmas isn't the only time to give gifts, and thanks to this great idea courtesy of Leah Rocketto at Romper, you can spread the love on Easter, too. While you may not be able to physically exchange gifts this year, you and your friends can always send little trinkets to each other's houses to spread the Easter joy. Whether you have a book delivered or Edible Arrangements, it's a great way to brighten up everyone's Easter.