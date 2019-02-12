The winter holidays that receive the most recognition take place towards the end of the year, but that doesn't mean there is no reason for a chilly soiree. There are, in fact, a lot of holidays during February. So far, Groundhog Day and the Super Bowl have already taken place, which leaves Valentine's Day and the best day of the year (in Leslie Knope's eyes): Galentine's Day! You will want to be adequately prepared, of course, with Galentine's Day GIFs.

If you haven't been blessed by Parks and Recreation, Galentine's Day might be a new concept to you. It is an ~informal~ holiday created by everyone's favorite local government official, Leslie Knope of Pawnee, Indiana. In her words, Galentine's Day is a day that, "...my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

Fast forward almost a DECADE (can you believe?), and the plot of one episode of television has become a bonafide cultural phenomenon, and changed the way women all over the country celebrate gal pal-hood forever. On February 13 — the day before Valentine's Day — ladies come together to enjoy their love and friendship with the help of brunch and booze.

Get ready for a day full of perfect posting opportunities and take advantage of these perfect Galentine's Day GIFs:

1 The OG Giphy Only THE BEST day of the year!

2 Lilith Fair, Minus The Angst Giphy I dare you to describe the vibe more fittingly than this.

3 The Explanation Giphy Those who don't understand what it's all about could use a little refresher from Leslie herself. Feb. 14 is about romance, but Feb. 13 is about friend love. Does it come first because it is more important? You can be the judge of that.

5 The Declaration Giphy Tell 'em what it's all about.

6 For Your Ride-Or-Die Giphy A perfect GIF to send the friend you collab with on the reg — here's to building each other up.

7 For Your Ride-Or-Die-But-Sometimes-Ride Giphy Sometimes nothing says "I love you" than "I love you," even if you have to say it reluctantly.

8 To Frondship Giphy Weirdness is encouraged on Galentine's Day. One might even say demanded.

9 For Keeping It Real Giphy Consider writing your own extra sweet card to your best lady friends. The cornier the better.

10 Self-Love Giphy You don't have to be a Pawnee Goddess to bask in the glow of Galentine's Day.

11 For The Friends In The Long Game Giphy Who says you can only celebrate your best friend on Galtentine's Day?? Celebrate all the great friends in your life who would help you pull off a jewel heist if you asked them.

12 Breakfast Vibes Giphy A friend is someone who knows there is no such thing as too much whipped cream (or pancakes).