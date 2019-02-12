13 Galentine's Day GIFs To Share On The Cutest Day Of The Year
The winter holidays that receive the most recognition take place towards the end of the year, but that doesn't mean there is no reason for a chilly soiree. There are, in fact, a lot of holidays during February. So far, Groundhog Day and the Super Bowl have already taken place, which leaves Valentine's Day and the best day of the year (in Leslie Knope's eyes): Galentine's Day! You will want to be adequately prepared, of course, with Galentine's Day GIFs.
If you haven't been blessed by Parks and Recreation, Galentine's Day might be a new concept to you. It is an ~informal~ holiday created by everyone's favorite local government official, Leslie Knope of Pawnee, Indiana. In her words, Galentine's Day is a day that, "...my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”
Fast forward almost a DECADE (can you believe?), and the plot of one episode of television has become a bonafide cultural phenomenon, and changed the way women all over the country celebrate gal pal-hood forever. On February 13 — the day before Valentine's Day — ladies come together to enjoy their love and friendship with the help of brunch and booze.
Get ready for a day full of perfect posting opportunities and take advantage of these perfect Galentine's Day GIFs:
1The OG
Only THE BEST day of the year!
2Lilith Fair, Minus The Angst
I dare you to describe the vibe more fittingly than this.
3The Explanation
Those who don't understand what it's all about could use a little refresher from Leslie herself. Feb. 14 is about romance, but Feb. 13 is about friend love. Does it come first because it is more important? You can be the judge of that.
5The Declaration
Tell 'em what it's all about.
6For Your Ride-Or-Die
A perfect GIF to send the friend you collab with on the reg — here's to building each other up.
7For Your Ride-Or-Die-But-Sometimes-Ride
Sometimes nothing says "I love you" than "I love you," even if you have to say it reluctantly.
8To Frondship
Weirdness is encouraged on Galentine's Day. One might even say demanded.
9For Keeping It Real
Consider writing your own extra sweet card to your best lady friends. The cornier the better.
10Self-Love
You don't have to be a Pawnee Goddess to bask in the glow of Galentine's Day.
11For The Friends In The Long Game
Who says you can only celebrate your best friend on Galtentine's Day?? Celebrate all the great friends in your life who would help you pull off a jewel heist if you asked them.
12Breakfast Vibes
A friend is someone who knows there is no such thing as too much whipped cream (or pancakes).
13Butts
Friendship is about building your friends up. Take some time to tell them all the things you love about them. Bonus points if your mom joins in.