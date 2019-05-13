Game of Thrones is currently the world's favorite thing to watch, whether you're hate-watching at this point or still here for the ride. And with all the excitement regarding it being the final season, you can also guess that everyone is talking about it, giving us some of the best Game of Thrones celebrity tweets ever. And boy, do these celebs have some thoughts about Episode 5 of Season 8, "The Bells."

From Mindy Kaling going full Team Daenerys to T-Pain continuing his hilarious commentary, celebs are just like us: they freak out over Game of Thrones. While it's now become a weekly occurrence to scream at the dragons, undead, and raging power-hungry rulers on your screen every Sunday, episode 5 gave fans even more to be mad about. Several key characters died, some not in the way fans might have liked. And, of course, Daenerys went full Mad Queen, destroying King's Landing even after Cersei's army had surrendered. It was literally the episode when all hell broke loose, and fans were there ready to use it to their best meme-making abilities. Or just to rant. Because if you watch Game of Thrones and don't have a public opinion on it, did you really even watch it? Celebs are best at this, and here's the evidence.

1. Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling came out of "The Bells" firmly on Team Daenerys, and she was ready to watch all of King's Landing come tumbling down in smoke.

2. Jacob Anderson Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm on the series, tweeted this message as his character waited to go into battle, declaring his love for Missandei, who died in last week's episode.

3. Yvette Nicole Brown Yvette Nicole Brown echoed the thoughts of fans everywhere when she called "BS" at Jaime and Cersei's final scene.

4. Ira Madison III Keep It host Ira Madison III said he wasn't surprised by Dany's murderous actions, and he might have a point.

5. Leslie Jones Avid Game of Thrones fan and live-tweeter Leslie Jones reminded fans that it looked like Dany really was going to follow in the footsteps of the Mad King after all.

6. T-Pain Rapper T-Pain expertly used a GIF to interpret what he felt Cersei was probably feeling as her Kingdom crumbled around her.

7. Brant Daughtry Pretty Little Liars actor Brant Daugherty tweeted the perfect meme to describe Dany's actions.

8. Minnie Driver Minnie Driver referenced Constance Wu's recent Fresh Off The Boat publicity misstep, comparing it to Dany's unquestionably worse mistake at King's Landing.

9. Jenny Han To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han called out the show for wasting time on Jaime and Euron's fight to the death, a fight no one was particularly desperate to see.

10. Kumail Nanjiani Kumail Nanjiani declared he would need three months to recover from the stress of GoT followed by the series finale of Veep, and, really, who can blame him?

11. Scott Porter Friday Night Lights and Hart of Dixie star Scott Porter shared his disappointment at Dany's character arc, noting that it's too bad the GoT writers couldn't find a way to prop Jon up as a hero without bringing the Mother of Dragons down. "It can be more than one mans journey," he wrote.

12. Kristen Bell Kristen Bell seemed similarly unimpressed with the episode, noting that her favorite part was "everytime we saw the green wildfire exploding in Westeros, @HiRyanHansen [Ryan Hansen] yelling 'Dragon Fart!'" Not exactly a rave review.