13 'Game of Thrones' Celeb Tweets That Prove Nobody Knew Who To Root For In The Battle Of King's Landing
Game of Thrones is currently the world's favorite thing to watch, whether you're hate-watching at this point or still here for the ride. And with all the excitement regarding it being the final season, you can also guess that everyone is talking about it, giving us some of the best Game of Thrones celebrity tweets ever. And boy, do these celebs have some thoughts about Episode 5 of Season 8, "The Bells."
From Mindy Kaling going full Team Daenerys to T-Pain continuing his hilarious commentary, celebs are just like us: they freak out over Game of Thrones. While it's now become a weekly occurrence to scream at the dragons, undead, and raging power-hungry rulers on your screen every Sunday, episode 5 gave fans even more to be mad about. Several key characters died, some not in the way fans might have liked. And, of course, Daenerys went full Mad Queen, destroying King's Landing even after Cersei's army had surrendered. It was literally the episode when all hell broke loose, and fans were there ready to use it to their best meme-making abilities. Or just to rant. Because if you watch Game of Thrones and don't have a public opinion on it, did you really even watch it? Celebs are best at this, and here's the evidence.
1. Mindy Kaling
2. Jacob Anderson
3. Yvette Nicole Brown
4. Ira Madison III
5. Leslie Jones
6. T-Pain
7. Brant Daughtry
8. Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver referenced Constance Wu's recent Fresh Off The Boat publicity misstep, comparing it to Dany's unquestionably worse mistake at King's Landing.
9. Jenny Han
10. Kumail Nanjiani
11. Scott Porter
12. Kristen Bell
13. Pedro Pascal
Game of Thrones alum, Pedro Pascal noted at the end of the episode that Dany appears to have made Arya's "list," and fans definitely agree, as theories that Arya would kill Dany in the finale quickly popped up.
Fans will have to wait until the Game of Thrones finale to see if Pascal is right, but for now, the truth remains that even celebrities weren't impressed with this penultimate episode.