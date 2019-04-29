Game Of Thrones truly outdid itself this time. The epic Battle of Winterfell that aired during Sunday, April 28's episode, "The Long Night" was unlike any battle the show has tackled before, and that's not just because of its 1 hour and 22 minute run time. Spoilers ahead. Winterfell's encounter with the Night King was horrific, with plenty of heartbreaking deaths and resurrections (the Stark crypt was especially traumatizing), and through it all, fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief, their fear, and their excitement. And these 21 celeb tweets about Game of Thrones prove that even the rich and famous were just as stressed out watching the Battle of Winterfell as you were.

It turns out that celebrities are just like us — especially when they're watching HBO's hit fantasy series. Just like all the other fans, celebrities like Amber Ruffin, from Late Night with Seth Meyers, were squinting at their televisions, trying to figure out what was happening in the dark battle. And others, like Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU were jumping for joy over Arya's triumph over the Night King. Still more, like To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han, were wondering what the hell Bran was doing while hundreds of soldiers died trying to protect him from the Night King.

1. Sophie Turner Sansa herself tweeted about the epic Battle of Winterfell on Sunday night, sending a simple warning to fans four hours before the episode aired on HBO: "Prepare yourself."

2. Nathan Sykes Singer-songwriter Nathan Sykes was just as stressed as the rest of us.

3. Amber Ruffin Amber Ruffin likened the dark Battle of Winterfell to static, and, TBH, there were moments where it was difficult to tell the difference.

4. Roxane Gay Writer Roxane Gay noted that Cersei truly has the upper hand going forward. After all, she was sitting safe and sound in King's Landing while her opponents for the Iron Throne risked their lives, and lost plenty of their soldiers, fighting the Army of the Dead.

5. Diggy Moreland Bachelorette alum Diggy Moreland had his jaw dropped the entire episode.

6. Jessica Chastain Jessica Chastain was already anticipating the death of the women and children seeking refuge in the Crypt of Winterfell before the episode started. And, well, let's just say she was right to worry.

7. Paul F. Tompkins Comedian Paul F. Tompkins didn't let Melisandre off the hook for her previous misdeeds, even though she played a key role in motivating Arya to kill the Night King.

8. Jenny Han Jenny Han was not here for Bran's mid-battle warging, and, really, neither were we.

9. Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling pointed out one major plot hole: why didn't the dragons start the battle early and attack the Army of the Dead as they were making their way to Winterfell instead of waiting for them to arrive?

10. Lili Reinhart Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said what everyone watching was thinking.

11. Rian Johnson Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was bummed that the episode ruined his Night King Theory. But, cheer up, Johnson, the season's not over yet. Of course, there were also a great deal of tweets celebrating the queen we deserve, Arya Stark.

12. Robin Thede Comedian Robin Thede declared Arya the "greatest television hero ever," and, it's truly the title she deserves.

13. Blake Griffin NBA player Blake Griffin was impressed with Arya's fake-out with the dagger.

14. Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo was equally impressed, celebrating Arya with a mid-episode exclamation.

15. Prabal Gurung Fashion designer Prabal Gurung wasn't just impressed with Arya's epic play, he was ready to celebrate her girl power in all of its glory.

16. Mariska Hargitay Mariska Hargitay really said it all.

17. Pedro Pascal Former Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal gave Arya a shoutout, saying, "YOU BEEN MY GIRL DAY ONE ARYA."

18. Leslie Jones Of course, GoT superfan Leslie Jones also weighed in on the epic moment, sharing a video of her live reaction, and joking that Arya would get her thrown out of her apartment because shew as screaming so loudly.

19. Brooke Lynn Hytes Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes was reeling from the stress of the episode, noting, "I think I've aged 25 years."

20. T-Pain T-Pain was also feeling the anxiety, noting that he'd be back to live-tweet next week, this time with some medication to help him stay calm.