Since the dawn of man, humans have been asking themselves the same question time and time again: what should we do for dinner? If you’re looking for some easy and inventive meal ideas, these store-bought pie crust hacks will take your dinner and premade dough to the next level.

Making homemade pie crust can be finicky and frustrating. You want to combine your ingredients without over mixing. You want to maintain a flaky consistency without creating a crust that will just fall apart. You just, for the love of baked goods, want a decent and delicious base for your pie. This is where store-bought pie crust comes in to hold your hand, gently caress your cheek and say, “Shh. Don’t worry. I am here now.”

There is absolutely no shame in using store-bought pie crust. It’s essentially what Sandra Lee based her entire career on. Stocking up on pie crust and keeping it in your freezer will save you some trouble when you’re stuck wondering what to make for dinner. Pie crust can be savory. It can be sweet. It is the underappreciated buttery carb you seek. Here are 13 recipe ideas that use store-bought pie crust that aren’t just your typical pie.

1. Chicken Pot Pie Shutterstock This recipe from Betty Crocker uses classic ingredients for chicken pot pie like peas, carrots, and a thickened broth. Save yourself some time by using premade pie crust for this recipe. It’ll be our new go-to simple, savory dinner.

2. Quiche Half Baked Harvest Make every day a day for brunch by using store-bought pie crust for quiche. You can add pretty much any combination of ingredients you’ve got lying around: ham and cheese, potato and leek, frozen spinach and feta. This recipe from Half-Baked Harvest uses asparagus and brie.

3. Empanadas Pillsbury Make your store-bought pie dough go the extra mile by cutting it into single-serving size empanadas. Pillsbury’s recipe combines chorizo, potato, and Hungarian paprika for the perfect savory meal. The hardest part will be waiting for these to cool before you dig in.

4. Homemade Pop-Tarts Shutterstock Looking for your next breakfast project? Betty Crocker’s recipe for homemade Pop-tarts is simple, sweet, and looks as delicious as they taste.

5. Mashed Potato Pie Shutterstock What goes better with carbs than even more carbs? Pappy’s Pie Dough has a recipe for Mashed Potato Pie that will be your new favorite comfort food.

6. Apple Dumplings Kroger This apple dumpling recipe from Kroger has a caramel, pecan filling and is essentially an apple pie for one. Pair it with some vanilla ice cream. Have it with coffee and say it’s breakfast. There is really no wrong way to enjoy an apple dumpling.

7. Nutella Cookie Rollups Pillsbury Did I have you at “Nutella”? This recipe from Pillsbury uses just four ingredients: pie crust, Nutella, butter, and sugar. It’s an easy dessert recipe that will quickly satiate any sweet tooth.

8. Cayenne Cheese Straws Kroger Lest you think you were limited to pie-shaped things, Kroger’s recipe for cayenne cheese straws proves otherwise. Just cut your dough into strips and season with whatever savory spices you want. Add a packet of ranch seasoning. Switch it up with taco seasoning. Just some salt and pepper would turn these into a delicious snack.

9. Palmiers Shutterstock Also known as elephant hearts, a palmier is a French pastry sprinkled with coarse sugar and shaped into two connecting spirals. Though puff pastry is the standard base, you can follow this recipe from The Kitchn and use your pre-made pie crust instead.

10. Pie Crust Crackers Pillsbury Homemade crackers can be much easier than you may have imagined. This recipe from Pillsbury makes for the perfect pie crust cracker that can be made sweet or savory.

11. Egg And Cheese Crostata The Kitchn If you’ve yet to become acquainted with the crostata, this recipe from The Kitchn will be the perfect introduction. All you need are eggs, cheese, butter, salt, and some fresh mint for a delicious and easy crostata.

12. Mini Cranberry Potpies Hy-Vee Grocer Hy-Vee’s recipe for mini cranberry potpies is the perfect use for your store-bought pie crust. Their recipe combines cranberries and pears for a super rich filling.