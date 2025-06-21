Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, June 21

Yesterday was the summer solstice in the Northern hemisphere, and this new season is already off to a blissful astrological start. The moon in sensual and luxury-loving Taurus heightens sensory pleasures and gives everyone a taste for earthly delights. Soak up the sun, enjoy the summer breeze, or treat yourself to something scrumptious. Indulgence is the vibe.

The late-night hours are primed for romance as the moon cuddles up to lover Venus (and in this planet’s decadent home sign of Taurus, no less). Tonight is all about connection, intimacy, and passion — enjoy.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re living in a material world, so be a material girl. Do something to please your senses today, even if it means giving into your hedonistic side just a little.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Self-love is yours for the taking today. Own your opinions, be loud and proud about your feelings, and seize your moment in the sun.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your intuition is like an antenna, and today it might be picking up some extra signals. Give it a good wiggle and tune into the psychic show.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Like a crab with a shell on its back, you can make yourself at home wherever you are. Stay grounded in your truth today, no matter who or what surrounds you.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If you’re willing to put in the work, you’ll undoubtedly find your way to the top. Stay focused on your goals today and don’t let anything get in the way of your vision.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Being orderly is nice, but ditching your comfort zone and coloring outside the lines is even better. It’s OK to be a little messy for the sake of trying something new.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Nothing is more attractive than raw honesty and radical vulnerability. Let your guard down today and get real with the people around you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, June 21, 2025. Put down that stinger and let yourself soften today. Heartfelt connection is the cure to any troubles you’ve been dealing with lately.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Taking care of your health requires more than just basic maintenance. Indulge in some feel-good self care today that’ll boost your mood.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Pleasure is front and center on the menu, and you’re ordering a double. Let your heart lead the way today. Follow your excitement into something juicy.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You could use some comfort today, so hold your loved ones close and surround yourself with things that make you feel at home. You deserve a reprieve.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Find pleasure in the little moments today — like a nostalgic song on the radio or a butterfly outside your window. Life is full of magic if you take the time to look.