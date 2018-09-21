The horror-movie season is finally upon us, which means everyone is looking for their next great scare. If you're looking for a literary frightfest, check out the following 13 horror movies, which I'll bet you didn't know were based on books. This list is perfect for horror movie buffs looking for a great read in the spooky season.

The 13 movies and books on the list below might not be the scariest ever written, but they're sure to keep you up at night. They'll get stuck in your mind, too. Just the same as everyone remembers where they were when they first watched The Exorcist, so will you have fond — or not-so-fond — memories of reading these books and stories for the first time.

If you are looking for more horror novels to read, check out some of Bustle's other spooky book lists. Whether you are in the mood for a small-town horror story, want something that's great to read with a group, or even want to write horror stories of your very own, we've got you covered.

'The Birds' is based on "The Birds" by Daphne du Maurier The Alfred Hitchcock movie that forever scarred some of us into being freaked out by congregations of crows was based on Rebecca author Daphne du Maurier's 1952 short story, "The Birds."

'Hellraiser' is based on 'The Hellbound Heart' by Clive Barker Clive Barker's torturefest, Hellraiser, was inspired by the writer-director's own novella, The Hellbound Heart. Naturally, the movie sticks pretty close to its source text.

'The Exorcist' is based on 'The Exorcist' by William Peter Blatty After publishing The Exorcist in 1971, William Peter Blatty went on to write and produce the 1973 film adaptation, which starred Linda Blair as the demonically possessed Regan.

'The Haunting' is based on 'The Haunting of Hill House' by Shirley Jackson Adapted three times for the screen, Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House follows three paranormal investigators into the eponymous Hill House, the inheritance of their host, which is rumored to be riddled with malevolent spirits.

'Jaws' is based on 'Jaws' by Peter Benchley Peter Benchley helped adapt his 1974 novel for its big-screen debut as the 1975 summer blockbuster that made you afraid to go into the water.

'The Ring' is based on 'Ring' by Koji Suzuki Although the U.S. version of The Ring is technically based on the Japanese film Ringu, both movies owe their existence to Koji Suzuki's horror novel, which centers on a journalist who must investigate a mysterious video tape that is somehow involved in the deaths of four teenagers.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is based on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' by Lois Duncan Believe it or not, the 1997 teen horror flick that terrified you as a kid was based on a 1973 YA novel of the same name. In the book, four friends accidentally strike and kill a little boy on their drive back from a graduation party, and must live with the consequences when someone turns up to avenge his death.

'Rosemary's Baby' is based on 'Rosemary's Baby' by Ira Levin Rosemary's Baby is one of those rare, book-to-movie adaptations that maintains a near-perfect faithfulness to the source material. If you love the movie, you'll enjoy Ira Levin's novel as well.

'Psycho' is based on 'Psycho' by Robert Bloch Everyone knows about notorious hotel-owner Norman Bates, but have you ever read the book that started it all?

'The Woman in Black' is based on 'The Woman in Black' by Susan Hill This 1983 horror novel by Susan Hill spawned both a 1989 made-for-TV movie and a 2012 theatrical release. In both the book and the two films, the story revolves around a young solicitor who comes to live in a village haunted by a vengeful woman's spirit.

'Audition' is based on 'Audition' by Ryu Murakami When a widower holds fake auditions to find a new lover, he meets a strange, shy young woman who captivates him utterly. But the object of his affections is not all she appears to be.

'The Ritual' is based on 'The Ritual' by Adam Nevill The source material for the 2017 film of the same name, Adam Nevill's The Ritual follows four friends into the woods on a hiking trip from which they may never return.