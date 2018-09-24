There’s nothing like watching a gripping film and thinking about it for days — or maybe even years. That’s why psychological thrillers make excellent viewing selections while trying to figure out what to curl up on the couch watching over the weekend. Luckily, there are many super creepy psychological thrillers streaming right now, that you should totally check out next time you need a new flick.

Within the thriller subgenres, psychological ones are the best because they mess with your mind as much as with the protagonists’ own. There are plenty of mind-bending twists that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat, waiting to figure out how it’ll play out. But often, by the end, you might not even get the answers you had been waiting for, leaving you wanting more. If you’re a big fan of crime investigation stories, there are mny of those within this subgenre, too. From classics like Seven and Silence of the Lambs, to newer thrillers like Split and Bronson.

Even for those who are big fans of the genre, there are some you might have missed. There are so many amazing psychological thrillers out there that it’s difficult to know where to begin. So here are 13 of the best ones you can stream now across various streaming sites.

1 'Seven' Giphy Seven is a classic and one that every psychological thriller fan should watch. When there's a serial killer on the loose, with each victim representing a deadly sin, Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and David Mills (Brad Pitt) have to set out to stop him, dealing with the killer playing psychological tricks on them as well. Watch it on Netflix.

2 'The Sixth Sense' Giphy This classic falls under the category of both supernatural thriller and psychological, as child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe investigates whether Cole actually has supernatural abilities. You can watch it on Netflix.

3 'Hard Candy' Giphy Teenager Hayley (Ellen Page) seems like the perfect victim for Jeff (Patrick Wilson) at first, but once she goes to his home, she physically and psychologically tortures him as payback for raping and murdering another teenage girl. Watch it on Hulu.

4 'Split' Giphy This is one of James McAvoy's scariest roles, with him playing Kevin, a man who has 23 personalities and abducts three teenage girls, who must find a way to escape him and all of his different personas. You can stream it on Hulu with the Cinemax add-on or watch it on Amazon.

5 'Silence Of The Lambs' Giphy This classic is so good that even if you've watched it plenty of times before, it's worth watching again. In case you haven't seen it yet, Jodie Foster plays Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee who begins an unconventional bond with a cannibalistic serial killer while he supplies her with information on how to capture another killer with cannibalistic tendencies. Stream it on HBOGO.

6 'American Psycho' Giphy This iconic thriller is just as humorous as it is creepy, as you watch Patrick Bateman turn into a bigger monster with no repercussions throughout it. Watch it on Hulu.

7 'Shutter Island' Giphy What's better than a Leonardo DiCaprio thriller with plenty of twists? Shutter Island is probably the creepiest amongst those, with Teddy (DiCaprio) investigating the mysterious disappearance of a woman from an insane asylum in a remote island. Watch it on Hulu.

8 'Memento' Giphy In Memento, Leonard (Guy Pearce) sets out to track down the man who raped and killed his wife. But this becomes a bigger challenge due to his rare form of anterograde amnesia that impedes him from remembering anything that happened before being attacked by a man helping his wife's killer. Watch it on Amazon.

9 'Bronson' Giphy It's rare to see a biographical psychological thriller, but this biopic fits the genre with the story of Michael Peterson (a.k.a. Charles Bronson), a notorious criminal who is placed in solitary confinement after his psychological state causes his behavior to become harder to control. Watch it on Hulu.

10 'Taxi Driver' Giphy In this classic, Travis Bickle goes from being an ordinary insomniac taxi driver to going through a psychological transformation that leads to him being obsessed with plotting to kill a presidential candidate and saving an underage sex worker. Watch it on Amazon.

11 'Black Swan' Giphy When it comes to recent psychological thrillers, there's nothing out there like Black Swan, where we see Nina descend to madness as she strives to get the role as the Black Swan. Watch it on Amazon.

12 'Requiem For A Dream' Giphy On the surface, a movie about protagonists who battle different addictions doesn't sound too creepy, but the film becomes genuinely terrifying as you see each characters' persona change and the consequences that come with that. Watch it on Amazon.