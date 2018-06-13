Ah, romance. You hear a lot about spring flings inspiring a list of sweet romantic reading, but I'm partial to reading a good romance novel during a long, hot summer day lazing around the pool or relaxing on a blanket in the park. And they don't have to be your traditional mass market paperback steamy romances or saccharine rom-com's either — when it comes to my summer romance reading all I need is a story that's going to be page-turning, butterfly-inducing, and no holds barred on the feels. But if you're looking for a good place to start building your summer romance reading list, YA contemporaries are a great place to start. First love definitely makes for some of the most dramatic, intense and fun-to-read plot lines.

Below are 13 romantic quotes from YA novels with some of the most heart-wrenching, feels-inducing, hope inspiring, all around obsession worthy romances around. If you're looking to lose yourself in some romance drama that's not your own, add these to your summer reading list. Whether you pop one in your carry on for that long-haul flight or just devour it on the beach, you won't regret choosing one of these as a companion.

"Meeting your soulmate is like walking into a house you've been in before." Giphy —Jandy Nelson, I'll Give You the Sun

"Because I was right. For the two of us, home isn't a place. It's a person. And we're finally home." —Stephanie Perkins, Anna and the French Kiss

"I looked up at him, and a thought passed through my brain before I could stop or analyze it. It’s you — of course it is. There you are.” Giphy ― Morgan Matson, The Unexpected Everything

“He already knew the first time he saw Dimple’s picture that their story would become a sort of legend.” ― Sandhya Menon, When Dimple Met Rishi

“"He didn't give me flowers or candy. He gave me the moon and the stars. Infinity." Giphy ― Jenny Han, We'll Always Have Summer

"I bet you could sometimes find all the mysteries of the universe in someone's hand." —Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

“As much as I had wanted a love story out of a movie, I know now that movies can only hope to to capture this kind of love.” Giphy ― Nina LaCour, Everything Leads to You

“How do you feel when I smile at you?" he asked - and then he did smile at her, just a little. Not like myself, Cath thought. "Like an idiot," she said softly. "And like I never want it to stop.” ― Rainbow Rowell, Fangirl

“The way I feel about him is like a heartbeat — soft and persistent, underlying everything.” Giphy ― Becky Albertalli, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda

“A thousand electric cars could run on how you feel when you know that the person you like likes you back. It feels incredible. Like it shouldn't be possible. Of all the happy coincidences to ever exist, it's one of the happiest.” ― Emma Mills, First & Then

"Hard as she tries, the melody of their meeting runs through her mind on an endless loop, each time as surprisingly sweet as the last, like a lullaby, like a hymn, and she doesn't think she could ever get tired of hearing it." Giphy —Jennifer E. Smith, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight

“I was happy before I met him. But I’m alive now, and those are not the same thing.” ― Nicola Yoon, Everything, Everything