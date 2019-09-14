Let's face it: In theory, cooking every night sounds fun, but some of us are too busy with work, and some of us can't boil water without burning the house down, and some of us just flat-out hate cooking. You could be one of those people, and that's OK. You're safe here. If the thought of putting on your apron and preheating the oven gives you cramps, keep scrolling to see the best things to buy from Trader Joe's if you hate cooking.

How incredible is it that you can buy already prepared food that's so delicious and so beautiful that you can lie to all your friends and claim you made it yourself? That's the magic of Joe's. And it's not just that — they also have a wide variety of (almost) ready-to-eat dishes, so you'll never get tired of eating the same old things — although I have it on good authority (me) that you can eat Joe's chocolate peanut butter cups every single day and never get sick of them. Just throwing that out there.

Hungry? Don't wait. Here are 13 different things you can buy from Trader Joe's right now that require little to no cooking.

1. Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi Trader Joe's You're probably familiar with gnocchi mixed with sauce and cheese on the outside, but Trader Joe's Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi does it differently. The gnocchi is actually stuffed with sauce, and this is a whole new world. You can quickly cook them in a pan or put them in the microwave, so you can start enjoying them within minutes.

2. Vegetable And Soba Noodle Stir Fry Kit Trader Joe's The Vegetable and Soba Noodle Stir Fry Kit has all of the ingredients that you need for a tasty stir fry meal. The noodles in the kit are made from buckwheat flour and regular wheat flour. You have to soak the noodles in hot water for two minutes first, but let's be real: We can all handle that. The chopped vegetables that come with the kit should be sautéed in oil on medium-high heat. Then, add the noodles, sauté a little more, add the soy-ginger sauce, then toss it all to coat the noodles.

3. Jackfruit Cakes Trader Joe's Jackfruit's meat-like texture and its ability to absorb just about any flavor is the reason why it's commonly chosen as a meat substitute. Trader Joe's Jackfruit Cakes are like crab cakes, without actually using crab. Vegans love the idea, and crab eaters won't taste the difference. You can have this as an appetizer, eat it with a salad, or combine it with poached eggs. Using jackfruit as a substitute for meat is genius, period.

4. Brussel Sprouts & Caramelized Onion Ravioli Trader Joe's When you stuff Brussels sprouts in ravioli, you change the world. Joe's Brussels Sprouts & Caramelized Onion Ravioli does just that. They boil and caramelize the Brussels sprouts and onions and combine them with ricotta, fontina, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses. Let's just say they don't skimp on the filling. Best yet, you can boil them in less than five minutes.

5. Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers Trader Joe's Trader Joe's got the inspiration for this recipe from two of their own products: Tricolor Quinoa and the Cowboy Caviar Salsa. These cowboy veggie burgers are a mixture of quinoa, corn, black beans, red peppers, and a lot of seasoning. They have an irresistible consistency, with a marvelously crunchy outside. They're best served on a brioche bun with the usual burger condiments and fixings.

6. Mac And Cheese Bites Trader Joe's Who doesn't love mac and cheese? You won't be able to say no to TJ's Mac and Cheese Bites, especially since they're perfect for people who don't want to cook . If you remember their old recipe, they made it cheesier this time by adding havarti, cheddar, Swiss, gouda, cream cheese, pecorino romano, and Monterey Jack. The breading is panko-style, crispier and thinner than ever before.

7. Organic Cold-Pressed Green Juice Beverage Trader Joe's Green vegetables actually taste delicious, yet people still overlook them. That's why Joe's Organic Cold Pressed Green Juice Beverage is perfect for people who simply can't be bothered to cook a meal. It contains once cucumber, two celery stalks, a quarter of a grapefruit, a quarter head of lettuce, four spinach leaves, one kale leaf, one teaspoon mint tea, six parsley sprigs, and a little lemon. Everything is organic and cold-pressed, and each bottle is ready to drink.

8. Egg Frittata Trader Joe's Eggs are awesome if you want a high-protein breakfast. Not so awesome if you hate cooking. Joe's Egg Frittata with Swiss cheese and cauliflower is perfect. The base is 45% egg and 30% Swiss cheese. Then, they mix in cauliflower and fried onions. Every morsel you eat is packed with protein and calcium because their supplier uses whole eggs, egg whites, and whey protein concentrate. Yes please.

9. Southwest Chicken Quesadilla Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Southwest Chicken Quesadilla is packed with tons of cheese, chicken, bell peppers, corn, black beans, spinach, jalapeño, and spices. They are partially cooked and frozen, so you just need to heat them in a skillet or microwave. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

10. Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad Trader Joe's The Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad is a blend of Moroccan-inspired couscous, quinoa, mint, parsley, smoked paprika, sweet currant, lemon-y chicken, and arugula. All of these combined make a healthy, refreshing, and delicious salad. Also, you don't have to cook a thing.

11. Shakshuka Starter Trader Joe's Shakshuka is a popular middle eastern food that's made its way into American gastropubs and brunch. Thankfully, you no longer have to go out to find it — and you don't have to cook it either, because Trader Joe's Shakshuka Starter is here for you. The tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, and spices are mixed together to make the perfect stew.

12. Creamy Chicken & Poblano Ravioli Trader Joe's TJ's Creamy Chicken & Poblano Ravioli has a filling of cage-free chicken breast meat chunks, poblano peppers, ricotta cheese, parmesan, romano, mozzarella, heavy cream, and breadcrumbs. Then they season it with oregano, black pepper, and sea salt. All you have to do is boil it for a few minutes, and you have a meal fit for royalty.