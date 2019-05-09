Game of Thrones may be drawing to an end, but there's no doubt that its legacy (and our obsession) will live on. Although the fight scenes are amazing, the dragons are as big as they are creepy, and the special effects are second to none, it's the dynamic between the characters that really stand out — that, and their words of wisdom. And I would humbly suggest that nobody does it quite like Tyrion Lannister when it comes to great lines. In fact, picking the best Tyrion quotes from Game of Thrones is not easy, as there are so many amazing options to choose from.

Something about the combination of his wit, cynicism, self-depreciation, and, yes, a big splash of wisdom means that he nails it time after time. Whether he's praising the love of his life (wine), giving counsel, or just putting an enemy in his place, his turn of phrase has to be the best on the whole show. So though we'll soon be saying goodbye to the series, there are still quotes to live by, get tattoos of, and caption your Instagram posts with. And that's what really counts, isn't it?

If you're looking for some Tyrion-isms to take away with you long after the show ends, there are plenty to choose from — but here are 13 of the absolute best.

1. “Never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you.” Giphy Tyrion is famous for understanding other people's motivations and prejudices, and using them all to his favor — but it's also a really telling moment, showing the vulnerability he's built up armor against.

2. “I have a tender spot in my heart for cripples and bastards and broken things.” Not only does Tyrion have his own soft spot, he also can be weirdly avuncular for such a cynic — often taking those who are a little lost under his wing. Or at least getting them drunk.

3. “I’m not questioning your honor, Lord Janos. I’m denying its existence." Giphy BOOM. This would be a great line to use in a fight if anyone fought about honor anymore. Although you could probably replace "honor" with a whole lot of other traits and the quote would still stand.

4. “A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone.” This is so Tyrion — he knows that his mind is his biggest strength, but he's not resting on those laurels. Instead, he's constantly learning.

5. “Next time I have an idea like that, punch me in the face.” He may know how clever he is, but Tyrion isn't above admitting when he's wrong.

6. “I will hurt you for this. A day will come when you think you’re safe and happy, and your joy will turn to ashes in your mouth, and you’ll know the debt is paid." Giphy So, that's pretty effing terrifying. Tyrion can be all fun, games, and witticism some of the time, but when he feels truly wronged then he can be absolutely brutal.

7. “They say I’m half a man, well what does that make the lot of you?” Remember what I said about knowing other people's prejudices? He always finds a way to use those against them.

8. “I try to know as many people as I can. You never know which one you’ll need.” He has friends in high places and low places — but Tyrion definitely sees the usefulness in everyone, for better and for worse.

9. “A wise man once said the true history of the world is the history of great conversations in elegant rooms.” Giphy Showing his love for wit and his erudite friends — wine and good conversation are definitely always in his heart.

10. “It’s not easy being drunk all the time. Everyone would do it if it were easy." This quote needs no explanation. One-hundred percent Tyrion.

11. “Every time we deal with an enemy, we create two more.” Giphy For someone who isn't always an incredible soldier, he definitely has a keen eye for battle strategy — and just general scheming.

12. “It’s easy to confuse ‘what is’ with ‘what ought to be,’ especially when ‘what is’ has worked out in your favor.” Tyrion's counsel is one of the things he's most prized for — especially because he's not afraid to stand up to those he's counseling. He has a sharp moral compass — in his own, very particular way — and ruthlessly calls others to account.