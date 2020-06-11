Pride events in the UK and internationally have been cancelled owing to the coronavirus crisis. For some, the loss of this celebration of queerness and protest against homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia is a huge blow. With that in mind, LGBTQ people and allies of the community may want to consider donating to UK LGBTQ charities during Pride season in order to make sure anyone in a vulnerable situation is still cared for, even if they can't be with their peers physically.

As businesses and events across the globe shut down due to the COVID-19 lockdown, we all need to take a moment to think about the huge fundraising loss that shops and events working in aid of a charitable cause have felt during this time. Without the extra cash that Pride events bring in, these organisations, which are in many ways in demand now more than ever, are being forced to furlough staff and consider what their future will look like.

On April 8 2020, per gov.uk, the Chancellor for the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that the government had allocated a £750 million package of support to ensure that charities across the UK can continue their vital work during the coronavirus outbreak. However, the BBC reported the following day that Karl Wilding, the chief executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, has revealed this barely scratches the surface when it comes to supporting UK charities. Wilding says that charities are "estimated to lose around £4 billion in 12 weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak."

So, if you're looking to support the queer community this June, why not use a portion of the money you'd ordinarily spend on rainbow regalia, travel, ticketed events, booze, and of course glitter (or simply whatever you can manage during this tough time) to lend a helping hand to these wonderful organisations?

1. UK Lesbian & Gay Immigration Group (UKLGIG) UKLGIG are an organisation that works in support of LGBTQ people who are having to go through the UK's asylum and immigration system. This charity provides psychological, emotional, and legal support to asylum seekers and runs an online forum to reduce feelings of isolation. Their vision is "a world where there is equality, dignity, respect and safety for all people in the expression of their sexual or gender identity." Donate here

2. Micro Rainbow International Micro Rainbow is a wonderful charity that addresses homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion of LGBTQ asylum seekers and refugees. Donate here

3. Albert Kennedy Trust AKT supports UK based LGBTQ young people aged 16-25 who are experiencing or facing homelessness or living in an unsafe, hostile environment. They work with young people to get them into safe homes, provide them with the support they need (be it helping them get a job or enrolling them in vocational training), and ensure they're in environments that celebrate their identities. Donate here

4. Metro Metro are a charity that works to promote health and wellbeing and strive to celebrate differences in our society. They offer myriad support services for members of the LGBTQ community. Donate here

5. The Outside Project The Outsider Project is an LGBTQ Shelter and Community Centre. Their team support those facing homelessness and work to find them temporary and permanent accommodation alongside providing emotional support. Donate here

6. Galop Galop work to support LGBTQ people experiencing hate crime, domestic abuse, or sexual violence. They've switched to online and phone support throughout the coronavirus crisis and sadly they're as busy as ever and in need of your support. Donate here

7. London Friend London Friend is a charity working to improve the health of LGBTQ people, supporting the community's wellbeing both physically and mentally. Donate here

8. ELOP ELOP is an organisation which promotes the mental health, wellbeing, empowerment, and equality of LGBTQ people. They offer not only support to clients but also help in training and consulting other professionals and those seeking to enhance their understanding of issues facing LGBTQ communities. Donate here

9. Opening Doors Opening Doors is a charity that specialises in supporting elder members of the LGBTQ community. Their work is utterly vital as they help LGBTQ people over 50 to live happy, social, independent lives and work to fight isolation and loneliness. Donate here

10. UK Black Pride UK Black Pride is Europe's largest celebration for LGBTQ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, and Latin American descent. Not only does it host a huge annual event in the UK's capital (which this year has been moved online) but it also celebrates POC members of the community throughout the year. Donate here

11. Mermaids Mermaids is a charity that supports trans children and their families. Their work is a lifeline for transgender and trans variant children in protecting their rights and offering them help in whatever area they may need. Donate here

12. Gender Intelligence Gendered Intelligence's aim is to make life better for trans people in the UK. They work with and organise trans youth groups, trans awareness training, education workshops, and mentoring. Donate here