13 Unanswered Questions From 'The Hills' That Still Haunt Us 9 Years Later

New Beginnings may be here to reunite Speidi, Audrina, Justin Bobby, and the rest of the gang, but there are still several unanswered questions from The Hill's original run. There were just so many things that didn't make sense: the forced love triangle between Heidi, Spencer, and Audrina during Season 2, how those sex tape rumors about Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler really got started in Season 3, and just the mystery of Justin Bobby in general. Does he shower now? Is he still wearing combat boots at the beach? What was ever going on with him and Audrina? There's a lot to dissect.

Now almost 10 years later, the cast is coming back to shed some light on what they've been up to since the original show went off-air. Perhaps that means we'll finally get some answers to our lingering questions, or perhaps we'll just never know. There are several key faces missing from the reboot — namely Lauren, Kristin Cavallari (who joined in Season 5), and Lo Bosworth — so either way, we'll only get half of the story.

We'll have to see how things play out on the reboot, but in the meantime, here are all of the questions still haunting Hills fans today.

1. How Did They Get Into All Those Clubs Before They Were 21?

No one ever mentions that everyone in the cast was under 21 while going out to all of the hot clubs in Los Angeles. How did they get in? Sure, they were cast members on a hit reality TV show, but didn't that put MTV into some legally murky territory?

2. What Happened To Jordan & Brian?

Jordan and Brian were a big part of the first season. We know Jordan and Heidi broke up — but what happened to him and Brian after the fact? We never got any follow-up.

3. What Happened To The Dog Jordan Got Heidi For Christmas?

Heidi was so excited to get a puppy for Christmas from then-boyfriend Jordan, but where was this dog after Season 1? Did Jordan keep it after they broke up?

4. What Was Going On With Spencer & Audrina During Season 2?

Heidi was livid that Spencer was hanging out with Audrina when she first started dating him in Season 2. Spencer gave Audrina flowers and even took her to his beloved Mexican restaurant, Don Antonios, which later became he and Heidi's spot. Did Spencer actually date Audrina? Did they ever hook up? Was it just (another) manufactured storyline?

5. Were There Other Interns At Teen Vogue?

Were there any other interns in the L.A .office? Why was it always just Whitney and Lauren? Were the other interns just camera shy? Or was Lisa Love solely relying on Lauren and Whitney to get things done? Usually you just intern somewhere for a summer, not several years.

6. Why Did Whitney Still Work In A Closet With Lauren After She Was Promoted?

After Whitney got a "promotion," she was still working in that closet with Lauren. Was there not a cubicle for her to sit in? What was different about Whitney’s full-time job in comparison to her internship? It just didn't quite add up.

7. Did Lauren & Heidi Share That Chanel Bag?

Jason gave Lauren a black Chanel bag for Christmas during Season 1. After they broke up, Heidi carried around an identical bag. Did she just get the same one? Or did Lauren pass it down post-breakup?

MTV

MTV

8. Why Did Justin Want To Change His Name To Bobby?

It’s unclear why Justin wanted to change his name to Bobby, but Hills fans are happy that didn't actually happen; the name is an iconic piece of the show's history.

9. Why Did No One Mention Lauren After She Left The Show?

Everything centered around Lauren for five and a half seasons. No one filmed with her after Speidi's wedding, but why wasn't she ever mentioned? Did those moments just get cut out, or did she cut ties with everyone in the cast, too?

10. Did Stephanie Learn The Difference Between A Hamster & A Guinea Pig?

Stephanie told Lauren that she liked cuddling with her hamster when she was stressed out. Lauren was confused since Stephanie preciously said she had a guinea pig. Stephanie incorrectly clarified, "She was a hamster. Now she's a guinea pig." No, Stephanie. It doesn't work like that. Hopefully she learned the difference.

11. How Did Kristin & Stacie Become Close Friends?

Stacie Hall, aka Stacie the bartender, was initially featured as a "friend" of Spencer's that Heidi didn't want him hanging out with. Then, she showed up again as Kristin's BFF. Did they just happen to know each other? Seems like some sneaky producer interference.

12. Where Were Enzo's Parents?

MTV

What was Enzo doing at Spencer and Heidi’s house all the time? Why did Heidi throw him a birthday party? Where were his parents? And most importantly, why is he not a part of the reboot? He has to be old enough to get into a club by now, right?

13. How Real Was It?

This is the question that will perplex Hills fans forever. What was exaggerated? What was contrived? Was any of it actually real? Will we ever know?

Hopefully, New Beginnings will at least make its authenticity more clear.