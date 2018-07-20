13 Women On The First Time They Stood Up For Themselves

"During my time [at a startup], I experienced discrimination based on my gender and disability. I have epilepsy and during a period when I was both seriously ill with the flu and I had a breakthrough seizure after years of being seizure-free, I was told to stay at home and rest while simultaneously being blown up on Slack for deadlines and assistance on projects ... [The men at the company] made inappropriate jokes at work, overlooked, and under-appreciated the work we women contributed, and all the while continued to overwork us. ...About a year in, when I realized I was going nowhere at this company because I was neither learning nor growing, and I spent most of my days completely unhappy because of the disrespect and "bro culture," I decided I was going to quit. ... I created a detailed log of every discriminatory comment, every instance of betrayal, every moment (in recent history) when a male colleague had been congratulated for work I largely contributed to. I jotted down the dates, so I could read them off one by one. The end goal to say: I worked my ass off here and I tried to make it work, but these are the reasons why it went too far. So, I quit, and I hope you can learn from it. But I wanted to make sure I got the last word in because I had been stepped over far too many times at this company.

So I scheduled back-to-back meetings with my manager, COO, and CEO. ... I set my phone down on the table and said "I'm recording this," and I read off the infractions one-by-one — some of which could've been viable causes to sue. By the time the CEO came in, he had gotten wind of what I was doing and refused to talk with the recorder. By then, I had said most of what I needed to and gotten my point across. In true character, the CEO retaliated after I quit, attempting to erase me from the company's history, even going as far as changing my bylines to my manager's name! I kept an eye out on things and made sure they knew I was watching (I got them changed back).

To this day, it has been the most empowering, liberating, and badass experience of my life. Standing up for myself if that way was something I'll never forget, and it laid the groundwork to my future persona. ... I will never put up with that type of behavior again, and that experience changed my life because I know that in the end, everything will work out OK if you believe in yourself."