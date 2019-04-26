14 Best Shows On Netflix When You Just Want To Be Alone

While it's always nice to enjoy a show with your partner or friends, sometimes you just want to hang out by yourself and watch Netflix alone. Because when you're not in the mood to socialize, nothing beats choosing the perfect show. Or enjoying it without any form of distraction.

Do you need to have a good cry? Then go for a touching series like Call The Midwife, or an awe-inspiring documentary like Our Planet. These shows are just the ticket whenever you need to curl up and let it all out.

But laughing by yourself can be a good time, too. If you're in the mood, check out a hilarious series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, or a fabulous stand-up comedy special, like the new Amy Schumer Growing. The good thing about watching comedy alone is you can truly let your laugh rip, or do that thing where you laugh internally and appreciate the jokes in silence — whatever feels best.

If you just want to be alone, you may also enjoy a show with a complex plot, since you'll be able to focus in on the story, or even a steamy show that you might not watch with company. Whatever the case may be, check out the list below for a few options that are likely to hit the spot.

1. 'The OA' Netflix on YouTube The OA follows the story of a 20-something girl who returns home after going missing for seven years. When everyone last saw her, she was blind. But now she's back, and with new amazing powers. Thanks to its exciting plot twists, this is one you might enjoy most when watching by yourself, sans distractions.

2. 'Gilmore Girls' Ralph Benson on YouTube If all you want to do is bask in the comfort of a familiar show, what could be better than Gilmore Girls? Put it on and recite every word along with mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory, as they deal with the funny ups and downs of life in a small town.

3. 'Friends' MOVIEvsFILM Trailers on YouTube Friends is another great one to watch for the wholesome plot and sitcom-y goodness — even when you don't feel like seeing your actual friends in real life.

4. 'Sex Education' Netflix on YouTube This British series follows the life of a teenage boy as he uses information he's learned from his mom — a saucy sex therapist — to help fellow high school students. It'll provide a bunch of laughs for a Friday night in.

5. 'The L Word' The L Word on YouTube The L Word is a show about a close-knit group of lesbians, and their lives and relationships in Los Angeles. Because it has some steamy scenes, you might just want to watch it on your own.

6. 'Call The Midwife' BBC on YouTube If you're in the mood for a good cry, turn on Call The Midwife, the series about midwives in mid-century London and all the amazing things they do to take care of the local women — and their babies.

7. 'Queer Eye' Netflix on YouTube Another one that'll make you laugh — and maybe even cry tears of joy — is Queer Eye, the Netflix series that's "more than a makeover." Watch as the "fab five" descend upon unsuspecting folks, and transform their lives in the very best way.

8. 'Our Planet' Netflix on YouTube If you'd like to be awestruck by the wonders of nature, then put on Our Planet and listen as host David Attenborough takes you on a tour of our planet's natural beauty, in what Netflix calls an "ambitious documentary."

9. 'Amy Schumer: Growing' Netflix on YouTube Amy Schumer's new one hour comedy special takes on topics like marriage, personal growth, and her pregnancy. She is "growing" after all.

10. 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' TV Promos on YouTube Kimmy, a former "mole woman" who's rescued from a doomsday cult, starts her life over in New York City — and makes lots of hilarious mistakes along the way. This series is so much fun, you could easily watch all four seasons in a weekend.

11. 'Portlandia' JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube If you'd like to embrace your weird side, check out Portlandia, the sketch comedy show featuring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. It's witty, it's quirky. And it's great to chuckle alone to in the dark.

12. 'Chewing Gum' E4 on YouTube This comedy series follows Tracey, a religious girl who can't stop thinking about sex. Netflix describes it as quirky, raunchy, and romantic. And for good reason.

13. 'Black Mirror' ONE Media on YouTube Another series with twists and turns that may be best enjoyed alone, is Black Mirror. Each episode delves into a super creepy story, usually about how technology and how it can all go horribly wrong.