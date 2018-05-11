Every year, we celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May. Cards honoring moms fill the shelves of every store, along with the occasional recognition for grandmas. While it's logical, given that the holiday is designed to share your appreciation for your mom, this common sight doesn't include the entire story. For many of us, our aunts may hold a special place in our hearts, and we want to use Mother's Day to honor them, too. While she may not have birthed you, that doesn't mean she hasn't been a key figure in your life. And the same way you may post about your mom on social media this Sunday, you may also share an Instagram caption about your aunt to acknowledge how much you appreciate her, too.

Aunts are the people we can go to when we have questions we're way too embarrassed to ask our moms. They're there when we need to talk to someone who's been through it all already (and won't talk to our parents about it — probably). An aunt has all the insight your mom does, without the same (sometimes overbearing) parental concern. They've got your back, and you've got theirs.

Whether or not they have children of their own, it's nice to let them know how much they're presence in your life has meant to you all these years. Since there's not an official day set aside to celebrate aunts, Mother's Day is the next closest thing. It doesn't take away anything from your mom to celebrate her sister, sister-in-law, or childhood BFF you've called Auntie all your life — it just gives you the opportunity to celebrate two amazing women in your life who have helped you become the person you are today.

Do you want to post to social media this year to show your appreciation for your aunt? Read on for Instagram captions ideas for when you're posting about your aunt on Mother's Day.

1. "An aunt is a safe haven for a child. Someone who will keep your secrets and is always on your side." — Sara Sheridan

2. "Only an aunt can give hugs like a mother, keep secrets like a sister and share love like a friend." — Unknown

3. "Nine out of 10 children get their awesomeness from their aunt." — Unknown

4. "An aunt is someone special to remember with warmth, think of with pride, and cherish with love." — Unknown

5. "Every child needs at least one adult who is irrationally crazy about him or her." — Urie Bronfenbrenner

6. "Aunt: A cherished friend and personal cheerleader who will always see you through rose colored glasses." — Unknown

7. "I not only call you aunt, I call you friend." — Unknown

8. "The best aunts aren't substitute parents, they're co-conspirators." — Daryl Gregory

9. "If you only knew how much those little moments with you mattered to me." — Unknown

10. "An aunt grows more treasured as time goes by." — Unknown

11. "Aunt — a double blessing. You love like a parent and act like a friend." — Unknown

12. "Aunts offer kids an opportunity to try out ideas that don't chime with their parents and they also demonstrate that people can get on, love each other and live together without necessarily being carbon copies." — Sara Sheridan

13. "All nieces are brilliant and beautiful... and obviously take after their aunt." — Unknown

14. "An aunt makes life a little sweeter." — Unknown

Does your aunt mean the world to you and you want to make sure she knows it? Post a heartwarming photo (with one of these captions) to tell the world how much your aunt means to you. It will make her day for sure. Mother's Day is a day for all the mother figures in your life, so let's celebrate them all.