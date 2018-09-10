If you live in a city where the main mode of transportation is walking, or you otherwise spend a lot of time getting around by foot, you know it takes a toll. These 14 items for people who walk everywhere could very well make your day so much easier.

You already know that getting to your destination by foot is entirely different than driving. It's hard on the body in a unique way. It requires you to pack differently, plan your day differently. While walking is excellent exercise, special considerations must be made so that you're adequately prepared for the wear and tear on your body, the weather, any safety issues, and so much more.

We wouldn't want to underestimate the awesomeness of walking, though. NBC News once called it the most underrated form of exercise, pointing to its many mental and physiological benefits. It can help break up a day that you will otherwise spend sitting — and you don't need me to tell you that too much sitting is bad for your health (although if you're curious, you can read more about it here).

Plan accordingly and enjoy the stroll. If walking is your transportation of choice, check out these 14 items.

2 Functional Fanny Pack Vproof Fanny Pack, Waterproof Waist Pack $13.99 Amazon Forget what you know about fanny packs. This one has four pockets and a hidden compartment for your water bottle. Plus, it's reflective, keeping you extra safe if you're ever walking around in the dark. It's also waterproof and breathable, making it perfect for even the rainiest — and sweatiest — days. Buy Now

3 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth Headphones TaoTronics Wireless 4.2 Magnetic Earbuds $23.79 Amazon These earbuds connect to your device via Bluetooth, and they even have a noise-cancelling feature. They'll stay put during even the longest commutes, and when you're not using them, you can fasten them around your neck using their built-in magnets. Their battery lasts for a whopping nine hours. Buy Now

4 Totally Leak-Proof Travel Mug Stainless Steel Vacuum Coffee Mug | 16oz $19.99 Aladdin Leak-proof mugs are hardly ever *really* leak-proof, and oftentimes, once you arrive at your destination, your coffee has leaked everywhere. This travel mug IS leak-proof, and they really mean it. Plus, it's vacuum-insulated. This means it keeps hot drinks hot for four hours, and cold drinks cold for a day! Buy Now

5 Safety Lights LED Safety Light (2 Pack) $17.74 Amazon Making sure people can see you in the dark is vital to your safety and theirs. These lights are tiny but powerful and can even clip on to your clothes. There are two modes: steady and strobe. Whether you're walking home from work or walking the dog, these are handy little tools to keep on you. Buy Now

6 The Right Pair Of Socks [SGS Certified] RANDY SUN Unisex Waterproof & Breathable Hiking/Trekking/Ski Socks $14.99 Amazon If you walk a lot, you know it's not always about fashion, but more so functionality. You need something practical that stands up to all the steps you're going to take. These socks are breathable, so you won't be a stinky, sweaty mess by the time you reach your destination. They're also waterproof, for those days when the weather just doesn't want to cooperate. And let's be honest: they're not bad to look at, either. Buy Now

9 Foot Hammock Foot Hammock Under Desk With Headphones Holder $17.97 Amazon Your soles are going to be so tired by the time you're done with all that walking. Prop 'em up and give them a break with a little foot hammock. You've never been this cozy at your desk. Buy Now

11 Warming Packs HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers $27.76 Amazon Hot heat stinks, but so does the freezing cold. These little packs are so perfect because you can throw 'em anywhere — your pockets, gloves, shoes... heck, throw one down your pants (just not against your bare skin!). Long walks are better without frostbite. Write that down. Buy Now

12 Lightweight Backpack 4monster Durable Packable Backpack $16.99 Amazon Lugging your stuff around can be a literal and figurative pain, so finding a backpack that won't make matters worse is of utmost importance. You want something sturdy but lightweight. This one is a good pick because LOOK — it's so thin and compact that it actually rolls up into its own bag that you can carry around wherever you go. Buy Now

13 Portable Chair TravelChair Slacker Chair Folding Tripod Camp Stool $13.49 Amazon Sometimes, you can't wait until you arrive to rest your feet. This chair is fully portable and doesn't take up much room. When you need to take a break for a few minutes before continuing your journey, it's *so* much better than sitting on the ground. Buy Now