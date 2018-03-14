Have you heard? Millennial pink may have one foot in the grave in the place where trendy things go to die. In its place, millennial lilac is starting to get cozy — at least so says Erika Woelfel, color expert for Behr Paint. If you're looking to spice things up with a new color obsession, this one might be it — before you know it, shoppers will be tripping over themselves looking for things you can buy in millennial lilac.

The millennial pink craze lasted a lot longer than most of us probably expected it to. A previous Bustle article discussed the possible explanations behind our love of pink. Maybe it's soothing. Maybe it's cultural. Maybe it's a nostalgia thing because pink reminds us of happier and more carefree times. Whatever the reason may be, millennial pink captured our hearts and took over our beverages of choice, haircare, fashion, and food.

So, why the lilac shift? There's a reason for everything — as Woefel said in a press release, "Lilac feels more grown-up than pink, and creates a welcoming and calm aura." Could that be it? Could our blossoming love for lilac be satisfying our desire for something soft and soothing that's less reminiscent of our childhood and feels more grown-up? Possibly.

However you want to explain it, one thing is for certain: lilac is slowly but surely taking over our Instagram feeds and our lives. Here are 14 things you can buy in millennial lilac.

1 Turkish Cotton Beach Towels Target Stay cozy at the beach and keep sand out of your bikini bottoms with these soft lilac towels. Don't forget SPF. Diamond Weave Pestemal Turkish Cotton Beach Towels, $22.99, Target

2 Velvet Floor Pillow Urban Outfitters My tush would love this. This squishy and velvety smooth floor pillow is perfect whether you're watching TV or meditating. Clarice Velvet Floor Pillow, $129.00, Urban Outfitters

3 Textured Wall Flowers Etsy If you're like me and crafting is hit or miss, let someone else do the work for you. This wall art from bedbuggs on Etsy will add a lovely touch to any room and still has that "homemade with love" feel to it. Abstract Lilac Pastel Canvas Texture Flower Art, $128.00, Etsy

4 Curtains Wayfair Curtains are one of the most adult-y things you can have in your home. All the better if they're lilac. Madrid Single Curtain Panel, $28.99, Wayfair

5 Steel Water Bottle Target Stay hydrated and look ~fancy~ with this steel water bottle. Everything is better when it's millennial lilac. S'ip by S'well Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, $19.99, Target

6 Quilt Set Wayfair The texture. The hue. Slumber like royalty. Quilt Set, $71.99, Wayfair

7 Tweed Sleeper Sofa Urban Outfitters If you're ready to make that next big home purchase, why not furnish your humble abode with a new sofa? I can already picture a serious Netflix binge whilst lounging on this fine piece of furniture. Bella Tweed Sleeper Sofa, $598.00, Urban Outfitters

8 Wooden Letters Etsy Whether you want the initials of you and your mate to be on display at your wedding, or you want to add a personal touch to your home, these flower-filled letters from LoveLettersbyAnalisa are major lilac goals. Freestanding Large Wooden Letter, $43.31, Etsy

9 Area Rug Wayfair I don't care if it's intended to wipe your feet on. Make it lilac. Live a little. Madison Lilac Area Rug, $31.99, Wayfair

10 Throw Blanket Urban Outfitters The only way to make that tweed sofa even better is to cozy up with this ridiculously soft fleece throw blanket. Your nap game will be so on point. Amped Fleece Throw Blanket, $49.00, Urban Outfitters