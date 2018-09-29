Gather round, fellow caffeine fiends (caffiends?), as I've got happy news for each and every one of you: National Coffee Day is on Sept. 29, and it's time to celebrate everyone's reliable, daily fix. I know, we're all just happy to know that the world's most beloved daytime beverage gets a day of appreciation, as it so deserves. But the news I'm actually here to share about the holiday is even better: Many coffee shops are offering sweet deals and freebies for National Coffee Day this year that you're going to want to take full advantage of. Because there's no better way to celebrate National Coffee Day 2019 than by enjoying a freshly-brewed cup (or two) of your favorite drink on the cheap.

For many people, drinking coffee is part of their daily routine, making every day feel a little bit like National Coffee Day (I feel like I low key owe my college education, career, and general happiness levels to caffeine, so shoutout to this magical beverage). Let's all show some gratitude for the fact that someone decided to take these little beans, roast them, and turn them into a delightfully energizing beverage by taking advantage of some of the amazing deals that are being graciously bestowed on us during this special day.

That all said, grab your coffee of choice and take a seat so you can give this list your full attention. Sunday, Sept. 29 is bound to be a big and highly-caffeinated day, and here are the top stops you're going to want to make. You might even want to make a few stops and save a cup of joe for Monday morning, who knows? With this much caffeine, anything is possible.

Dunkin'

I'm still getting used to the fact that Dunkin' has dropped the "Donuts" from their name. But, name change or not, you can score a free cup of hot coffee with the purchase of another on National Coffee Day at any participating store. Share it with a friend, or just double-down on your caffeine intake for the day and get in touch with the true meaning of the holiday.

Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee is brewing up a solid National Coffee Day weekend deal that's set to be announced on Sept. 26, according to its Twitter account, so be sure to check it out! Last year's deal included a 25 percent discount on the purchase of any pound of coffee beans, each of which comes with a free small cup of coffee or tea at participating locations, so it's worth a look.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

This international coffee chain is offering a sweet deal for National Coffee Day, giving out free, freshly brewed hot or iced 16 oz. coffees with the purchase of any food item (with a minimum of $2) in participating locations, according to Food & Wine. Find your nearest Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and take advantage of the deal!

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering up a free cup of coffee and an Original Glazed Doughnut to anyone who visits a participating store on Sep. 29, according to its website. During the week leading up to National Coffee Day, they'll also offer their newest donut creation: the Original Filled, Coffee Kreme Doughnut. Find out if your local Krispy Kreme location is offering this freebie by checking the list of participating stores here.

Barnes & Noble

Participating Barnes & Noble Cafés across the country will be offering a free cup of hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any item in their bake case in celebration of this coffee-themed holiday, according to Radio.com. Grab your caffeine and yummy baked good, and then curl up with a good book.

Silk

If you're planning to indulge in your coffee fix with a delightful dairy-free beverage (iced oat milk lattes are my coffee bev of choice!), plant-based company Silk wants to treat you come National Coffee Day! According to its Twitter, you can send a PayPal request to silknationalcoffeeday@gmail.com on Sept. 29 and they'll cover the cost of any plant-based coffee drink of up to $5 (that means you'll need to select soy, almond, coconut, oat, or any other dairy-free milk in your drink). Check out the details on Twitter.

Intelligentsia Coffee

Intelligentsia Coffee, a chain sprinkled throughout a variety of big cities in the US, is offering a dope National Coffee Day across all 15 of its locations in Chicago, NYC, LA, Boston and Austin where guests will receive a free instant coffee with the purchase of $10 or more (while supplies last, of course!). The chain is also offering an online deal: When purchasing two 12 oz. bags of coffee from its website on Sept. 29, customers will receive free shipping.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee started teasing its upcoming National Coffee Day deal on its Facebook page on Sept. 23, and will apparently be revealing more in its Stories, so look out! Last year the chain offered a free cup of joe in any size with the purchase of any food item on National Coffee Day, so it's worth keeping an eye on.

Le Pain Quotidien

This international chain restaurant and coffee bar is allegedly offering customers a free coffee at any U.S. location if they bring in their own mug on Sept. 29, according to Food & Wine. The chain has launched several initiatives and menu changes recently in hopes of fighting climate change and becoming more sustainable, so it's no surprise that their National Coffee Day deal reflects these ideals.

7-Eleven

If you're planning to hit your local 7-Eleven on National Coffee Day this year, you can score any sized coffee for only a dollar if you download the company's 7Rewards app, according to Food & Wine. Best part? Many 7-Eleven's are open 24 hours, so you can get your super-early-AM or late night fix.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms will be giving away a free coffee (hot or iced) plus complimentary flavoring syrups and creamers to its customers on National Coffee Day. You can score a coupon to use for your freebie on Sep. 29 by texting FREECOFFEE to 64827, according to Food & Wine.

Godiva

Chocolatier GODIVA is serving up a literally sweet National Coffee Day deal, offering customers a free hot or iced 12 oz. coffee with any purchase at GODIVA Cafes during the weekend of Sept. 27-29, according to Radio.com. Customers can reportedly also get a buy-one-get-one-50% off deal on a coffee bag at GODIVA Boutiques on Sept. 29 only. Coffee and chocolate? Sounds good to me.

Wawa

This east coast chain of convenience store offers more than just snacks, gas, and a bathroom to stop into during a road trip. They've also got you covered on the coffee front. For National Coffee Day, the chain is reportedly offering customers who download their app a free cup of coffee on the holiday.

Nutella Cafe

Nutella Cafe (yes, that Nutella), which has much-loved locations in NYC and Chicago, are offering a celebratory National Coffee Day deal at all of its locations from 8am to 10pm in their respective time zones on Sept. 29. The chain is offering customers a buy-one-get-one free drip coffee in size regular or large, so grab a friend (or just double the heck up) and get your Nutella on.