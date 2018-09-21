The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is stick my entire head in a bucket of coffee. It's like a horse drinking water out of a trough, except it isn't. Sometimes, instead of taking a shower, I'll politely ask a stranger to hose me down with Starbucks. Allegedly, there's a population of people who don't drink coffee — a thought that keeps me awake at night. Regardless, if you're part of said population, these 14 products for people who hate coffee will warm your cold, black, coffee-less heart.

Fortunately for the anti-coffee crowd, there are plenty of coffee alternatives to choose from — ones that, like coffee, can help wake you up and even offer their own health benefits. Just to remind you, you could just drink coffee instead. And if you don't like coffee, you could just learn to like coffee.

Wanted to throw that out there as an option.

Whether it's the taste you don't like, the caffeine jitters, the cute little way it stains your teeth, or that adorable way it makes your breath smell like a sock after you drink it, here are 14 alternatives to coffee that are far less superior but acceptable nonetheless. You're welcome.

Coconut Water contains electrolytes that can help replenish and recharge your body.

Yerba mate has been used for years as a natural stimulant to help keep you alert, focused, and productive. It comes in all kinds of flavors.

Carob Powder: People often use this to replace cocoa powder or chocolate in their recipes, but it can also be an excellent substitute for coffee. Mix some in your almond milk or whatever you prefer.

Maya Nut: The maya nut is loaded with nutrients like potassium, fiber, calcium, iron, zinc, amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E. Some say it's *the* coffee alternative to be drinking.

Hot Chocolate has the same amount of caffeine as your standard cup of coffee, but it's creamy and chocolatey and delicious. Make it with milk or water.

Caffeinated Mints: Maybe you're not in the mood to drink anything. Instead, pop a caffeinated mint. Your breath will be minty fresh and you'll get a nice little boost of energy, too.