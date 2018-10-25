'Tis the season to go to Target and not just get a cart full of things for yourself that you didn't know you needed, but also things for others. There are lots of super affordable gifting options that you'll want to take advantage of now, before the holiday masses storm the super store. Here I've put together a wish list of gifts under $20 that you can get at Target now. You can get ahead of the Secret Santa office game, or stock up of gifts to keep on reserve and glide into the holiday season feeling generous and panic-free.

We've all been in that awkward situation where a neighbor or coworker shows up with a gift unexpectedly and you're totally unprepared with a gift to give back. By collecting some great, affordable gifts from Target now, you can protect yourself from an uneven gift exchange in the future. Plus, you can get some holiday shopping out of the way so that you can actually enjoy the holiday season rather than spend it stressing out about not having enough gifts or not having money for gifts or not even knowing where to get gifts from! Spoiler alert: Target has something for everyone. Here are some of the best gifting deals right now.

OG Lip Balm Kit

Festive Earrings

Stud Earrings - A New Day $7.99 Target These pretty little gems are a great stocking stuffer or stand alone gift. There's definitely someone in your life who would be happy to have them, so this is definitely a safe purchase.

A Good Read

A Monogrammed Mug

A Faux Fur Scarf

A Mini Wallet

An OG DVD

Sixteen Candles DVD $6.99 Target Remember DVDs? Remember when getting a DVD of a classic movie was really exciting? Can we bring that back? Please? They're so affordable now!

Wooden Bowls

A Bath Bomb

Rainbow Maker

Rainbow In My Room $13.29 Target OK, technically this is for kids, but let's be honest, I think we all have an adult in our lives who would really appreciate a rainbow maker.

A Seasonal Candle

A Planner

Seasonal Pajama Pants

Coffee Scrub