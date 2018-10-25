14 Target Holiday 2018 Gifts You Can Get For Under $20
'Tis the season to go to Target and not just get a cart full of things for yourself that you didn't know you needed, but also things for others. There are lots of super affordable gifting options that you'll want to take advantage of now, before the holiday masses storm the super store. Here I've put together a wish list of gifts under $20 that you can get at Target now. You can get ahead of the Secret Santa office game, or stock up of gifts to keep on reserve and glide into the holiday season feeling generous and panic-free.
We've all been in that awkward situation where a neighbor or coworker shows up with a gift unexpectedly and you're totally unprepared with a gift to give back. By collecting some great, affordable gifts from Target now, you can protect yourself from an uneven gift exchange in the future. Plus, you can get some holiday shopping out of the way so that you can actually enjoy the holiday season rather than spend it stressing out about not having enough gifts or not having money for gifts or not even knowing where to get gifts from! Spoiler alert: Target has something for everyone. Here are some of the best gifting deals right now.
OG Lip Balm Kit
$5
Channel some '00s nostalgia with these assorted lip balm flavors. Break the set apart or gift the whole thing one lucky pal.
Festive Earrings
$7.99
These pretty little gems are a great stocking stuffer or stand alone gift. There's definitely someone in your life who would be happy to have them, so this is definitely a safe purchase.
A Good Read
Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
$16.09
This is the perfect book to gift your friend with a great sense of humor and ambitious nature. It's an easy, pleasurable read and totally inspiring.
A Monogrammed Mug
Monogrammed Porcelain Floral Mug A 16oz White/Gold - Opalhous
$5.99
OK, so you'll have to have someone in mind when you get this mug, but it's totally worth the early planning because nothing feels more personal than a monogrammed gift.
A Faux Fur Scarf
Women's Mini Faux Fur Pull Through Scarf - A New Day
$19.99
This pull through neck scarf is the perfect addition to any holiday outfit. Plus, it's actually warm.
A Mini Wallet
Women's Classic Mini Wallet - A New Day
$9.99
You never know you need a new wallet until you get a new wallet and realize your old one was a disaster. Gift someone this knowledge with this affordable holiday colored mini wallet.
An OG DVD
$6.99
Remember DVDs? Remember when getting a DVD of a classic movie was really exciting? Can we bring that back? Please? They're so affordable now!
Wooden Bowls
Set of 4 Natural Acacia Dip Bowls - Threshold
$12.99
These wooden dip bowls are perfect for the interior design buff in your life. They're multipurpose and a beautiful addition to any tablescape.
A Bath Bomb
Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Cake Bomb Bath Soak
$4.99
There's really nothing more luxurious than coming home after a long day and taking a bath with a fizzy bath bomb. Gift someone who could use a little rest and relaxation this delicious-smelling bath mate.
Rainbow Maker
$13.29
OK, technically this is for kids, but let's be honest, I think we all have an adult in our lives who would really appreciate a rainbow maker.
A Seasonal Candle
Lidded Jar Container Candle 8oz - Cedar Magnolia - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
$12.99
This cedar and magnolia candle smells like bottled firewood and holiday spirit in one. It's perfect for this time of year and the decorative black glass jar will look awesome in any room.
A Planner
2018 Monthly Planner - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
$14.99
Gift this planner to a friend who will appreciate an opportunity to put the digital calendar down and keep track of their appointments with a pen. This is also a great gift to stock up on for co-workers.
Seasonal Pajama Pants
Women's Plaid Flannel Pajama Pants - Gilligan & O'Malley
$16.99
You can never have enough festive pajama pants on hand. It's great to stock up on them for guests and they're an always appreciated stocking stuffer.
Coffee Scrub
Bean Body Coffee Scrub - Coco Berry - 220g
$16.99
Gift this epic full body scrub to the beauty guru in your life, or literally anyone who could use a spa level shower experience at home. Coffee grounds make this scrub extra stimulating, which makes it a great addition to a morning routine.