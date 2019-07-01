Bustle

14 Things All Dog Lovers Need For Their Wedding

By Megan Grant
You're a packaged deal. When the love of your life marries you, they're actually marrying you and your dog. If your pupper is your BFF, your partner crime, your ride or die, you're going to want to see these 14 things all dog lovers need for their wedding, all available on Etsy.

If you think your dog can't be a part of your wedding, if you think it's not "traditional" enough, think again. Tradition has gone out the window, and everything is fair game. Want a bouncy castle at your wedding? OK, sure! No problem! Want to serve pancakes instead of wedding cake? Heck, want to serve pancakes in addition to wedding cake? Nobody's going to stop you. Just be sure to have plenty of butter, but things are going to get out of control.

Tradition is nice. It's beautiful. And if that's what you want for your wedding, you should have it. But if you want your dog at your wedding, if you want Fido or Fluffy or Mr. Higgenbottoms to be a part of the big day, gosh darn it, you should have it.

Dogs aren't just hairy creatures. They're family. They're life. Here are 14 cute things you need for your wedding if your dog means the world to you.

1. Flower Collar

Dog Flower Collar
$32
|
Etsy
It's wedding day – time to get fancy! That goes for your pooch, too. They'll look wedding-ready in this adorable flower collar. Sold by BrielleBelle.

2. Wedding Book For Husky Lovers

Huskies Couple Wedding Guest Book
$55
|
Etsy
If you're a family of four with two husky fur children, this 3D guest book is perfect for you. Sold by WeddingGlassesDesign.

3. Dog Of Honor Tag

Custom Dog Wedding Tag
$12
|
Etsy
Does your maid of honor walk on four legs? No problem there. Clip this tag on your pooch's collar before you say, "I do." Sold by PrintSmitten.

4. Dog Silhouette Napkins

Dog Silhouette Personalized Napkins
$28.50
|
Etsy
Yes, of *course* you need personalized napkins with your dogs on them. Why wouldn't you have these at your wedding?! Sold by GraciousBridal.

5. Dog Bow Tie

Dog Bow Tie Collar
$22
|
Etsy
Just imagine how cute your doggo is going to look in its little bow tie. Ugh. I almost can't stand it. Sold by TwinkleMingle.

6. Bar Menu Wedding Sign

Dog Bar Menu Wedding Sign
$20
$18
|
Etsy
Can you think of a cuter way to serve drinks at your nuptials? Me either. Sold by RubiandLib.

7. Save-The-Date Signs

Our Humans Are Getting Married Wood Signs
$34.99
|
Etsy
Leading up to the wedding, make sure you get some professional photos taken the way the universe always intended. Woof. Sold by UniquelyWildDecals.

8. Welcome Sign

Pet Wedding Printable Welcome Sign
$9.50
|
Etsy
I'm not sure what other kinds of welcome signs you were looking at, but this is the only one you need. You're welcome. Sold by Glamyland.

9. Place Cards Holders

2-In-1 Wedding Placecard Holders And Favors
$165
|
Etsy
Magnets! Everybody loves magnets. Put them on your fridge after. Sold by OriginalAnimalMagnet.

10. Dog Wedding Cake

Dog Wedding Cake
$25.99
|
Etsy
Shouldn't your pup have something sweet and delicious to enjoy on your big day, too? Sold by HouseofFurBaby.

11. Wedding Dress

Wedding Dog Dress
$28.60
|
Etsy
Just think of the Instagram photo opportunities. The possibilities are endless. Sold by HouseofFurBaby.

12. Cuffs

A Pair Of Dog Cuffs
$25
|
Etsy
If we're being honest with ourselves here, this is the only proper attire for a wedding. Sold by usagiteam.

13. Bandana

I Loved Her First Dog Wedding Bandana
$22.50
|
Etsy
Gotta keep your significant other in their place. Sold by HelloHazelCo.

14. Doggie Bag

Dog Bag
$28.99
|
Etsy
Isn't this the cutest idea for a wedding favor? Sold by PartyGlamourShop.