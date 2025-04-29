These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Talk About Their Ex On A First Date

One of the biggest faux pas on a first date? Talking about your ex. If you keep referring to a past relationship, it sends the message that you aren’t over your breakup or ready to move on. It isn’t the right vibe for a first meet-up, where you’re supposed to be open to getting to know someone new, yet it happens all the time.

Many zodiac signs keep this rule in mind on first dates, like practical Virgos and polite Pisces. But for other members of the zodiac, talking about an ex is fair game. For some, it’s because they love to overshare. Give them a couple of sips of Pinot Grigio and they’re ready to open up about their messy breakup, as well as everything they learned in therapy.

For some signs, talking about an ex feels natural, while others bring it up as a secret test. If they’re trying to find The One, then they figure they might as well be honest about their past and everything they’ve been through. If it scares someone away, oh well!

After the initial getting-to-know-you questions, many members of the zodiac will want to dive deeper into the drama of their past. Here, the three signs most likely to talk about an ex on a first date.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

The chances that a Gemini will talk about their ex on a first date are exceedingly high. For them, it’s a fun way to make conversation. They’ll fill a lull in the chat with a wild story about a past relationship, never once pausing to assess whether it’s a good idea to share.

That’s because they’re a chatty air sign, as well as one ruled by communicative Mercury. It’s in their DNA to bond with people over stories and tales, and that means they aren’t going to hold back. They despise surface-level topics about favorite colors and hobbies, and want to avoid that type of convo on a first date. Give them the gritty details of life, and they’ll be happy.

Because Geminis talk a mile a minute, they also have a tendency to talk about their exes without even realizing. A story that starts about their college major can quickly turn into one about their five-year relationship and how it ended. Their openness and honesty are how they make so many friends, but it’s also how they sometimes scare their dates away.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Even though they know it’s frowned upon, a Scorpio might talk about their ex just to see how their date reacts. As an emotional water sign who values loyalty, they’re looking for someone who sees and appreciates them on a deeper level. It’s why they’ll drop the most dramatic lore and then watch to see what unfolds.

Scorpios like to feel close to people, and sometimes that means they’ll skip a few steps in the dating process. It bums them out to start from scratch after a breakup, so they may rush to get back to the more intimate parts of a relationship by talking about heavy or taboo topics. Sometimes it’s also a sign that they’re comfortable with their Hinge match and can intuitively see a future.

As a sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, Scorpios have an uncanny ability to move on from past loves, but they also never get over anything. If they see an opportunity to vent about an ex over dinner and drinks, they’ll take it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Sagittarians don’t care about the “rules” of dating. They aren’t the type to play games or avoid certain topics for the sake of politeness, but instead will show up for drinks or a walk as their full self. This talkative, adventurous fire sign is also notoriously blunt. If they want to rant about a cheating ex, they will.

As a sign ruled by lucky Jupiter, Sagittarians know everything will eventually work out in their favor. If talking about an ex causes their date to ghost, they’ll shrug and move on, knowing they weren’t meant to be. Sagittarians are also notoriously open. When you meet a Sag, it’ll feel like you’ve known them for years.

They get comfortable with people quickly, are happy to have deep conversations, and they also love to philosophize about life. It’s why they’re rarely scared off by someone’s messy past. They might even put on their therapist hat and pick their date’s brain about their ex.