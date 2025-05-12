These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Wildest Bachelorette Parties

Some bachelorette parties truly go down in history. The stories become lore, the pictures prized possessions, and the whole experience brings your friend group closer. It could be five, 10, or 15 years later, and you’re all still talking about it — or keeping certain parts a secret. After all, what happens at the bachelorette, stays at the bachelorette.

While some people spend their bachelorette weekend at a relaxing spa or quaint mountain retreat, others make sure the night is as wild and chaotic as possible. Your bachelorette party is supposed to be a “last hurrah” before you tie the knot, and a chance to bond with the bridal party, and that’s why it’s tradition to let loose and have as much fun as possible. For a certain set of zodiac signs, they take that as a challenge.

It’s easy to imagine the more laid-back signs, like Taurus and Virgo, opting for the spa getaway, and just as easy to picture the party animals of the zodiac going all-out. They’re the type to take shots, dance on the bar, or find themselves on a yacht at 2 a.m. Others will make sure the friend group does something fun and unexpected, like jumping out of a plane.

For the three signs listed below, their bachelorette party is guaranteed to be over the top.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

When it comes to bachelorette parties, Leos don’t hold back. It’s their big moment, so they’re 100% going to wear a crown, a sash, and the most stunning outfits imaginable. Since they go out on the town knowing it’s their night, they tend to be the center of attention wherever they go.

When a Leo’s bachelorette party passes by, it’s impossible not to stop and stare, and many times, strangers will get in on the fun. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, charming and outgoing Leos almost always get free drinks, free food, and free entry into clubs.

Their group of friends — who have likely been planning the night for months — will do everything they can to make sure their bestie has a good time. Leo bachelorette parties are just like the kind you see in movies. The girls will be dressed up, dancing, and taking a million photos. It’ll be a party they remember forever.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarians never do anything halfway, so of course, they’re going to make a big deal out of their bachelorette. As a fun-loving fire sign ruled by adventurous Jupiter, they’re the most likely to gather friends and get out of town for an unforgettable weekend.

A Sag will rent a boat and motor around the ocean or encourage their bridal party to go bungee jumping. If the party isn’t chaotic — and even a little bit scary — they’ll be disappointed. Sagittarians love to have a story to tell, and it’s partially what fuels their wild bachelorettes.

Since they can be risk takers, they tend to get into a little bit of trouble, too. A Sagittarius bachelorette party is often the kind no one’s allowed to talk about the next morning. So shhh!

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

People with Aquarius placements will do whatever they can to have an unforgettable bachelorette party, and that often means doing something outside the box. As an air sign ruled by rebellious Uranus, they tend to forgo the usual traditions, like bar crawls and spa nights, in favor of something a little more quirky.

Aquarians often have close-knit friend circles, which means their main priority is gathering everyone they love in one place. Their second priority? Doing something unexpected. They might end up at a club, on a beach, or at an underground rave. Whatever happens next is anyone’s guess.

This is why an Aquarian bachelorette is so memorable. If you have five parties to attend this year, chances are the one for the Aquarius will stand out from the pack.