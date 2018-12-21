15 Books On Writing To Help You Get More Words Down In The New Year

If your New Year's resolution involves being a more productive writer, you're going to want to take notes. I've got 15 books to help you write more in the new year, and they're sure to help any kind of writer make good art in the next 12 months.

Writing more isn't one of the most common New Year's resolutions overall, but it does go hand-in-hand with reading more, which 18 percent of people wanted to do in 2018. Depending on your purposes for writing, your New Year's resolution might fit into the categories of "focus on self-care," "learn a new skill," "get a new job," or "take up a new hobby," which 13 to 24 percent of individuals wanted out of their 2018 vows.

The 15 books on the list below are an eclectic blend of writing reference guides, self-help titles, and creative journals, which means you'll have no trouble finding something that will help you write more in the new year. Regardless of the kind of support your writing habit needs, there's a book on this list that will help you fulfill your New Year's resolution in the coming months. So get reading — and more importantly, get writing.

'The Book You Were Born to Write: Everything You Need to (Finally) Get Your Wisdom onto the Page and into the World' by Kelly Notaras Geared toward writers of nonfiction in all its iterations, Kelly Notaras' The Book You Were Born to Write lays out a step-by-step guide for new authors who want to see their names in print, A.S.A.P. Click here to buy.

'The Byline Bible: Get Published in Five Weeks' by Susan Shapiro This book from freelance writer Susan Shapiro will teach aspiring authors everything they need to know about writing and selling short nonfiction as a freelancer. Click here to buy.

'Frank Lloyd Wright Writer's Notebook Set' by GALISON Featuring designs from the world-famous American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, these notebooks are almost too pretty to use. But don't worry; the bold, geometric designs will inspire you to fill them with as many creative scribblings as possible. Click here to buy.

'Your First Novel' by Ann Rittenberg and Laura Whitcomb Revised and expanding with new information on self-publishing, Ann Rittenberg and Laura Whitcomb's Your First Novel will give you the confidence you need to start churning out that 300-page bestseller. Click here to buy.

'Damn Fine Story: Mastering the Tools of a Powerful Narrative' by Chuck Wendig From author and Twitterer Chuck Wendig comes this slim volume on crafting engaging plots that will keep your readers interested. Although Damn Fine Story is primarily aimed at fiction authors, writers of nonfiction can also benefit from Wendig's book. Click here to buy.

'Novel Ideas Copper Dots Terazzo Hardcover Journal' by Designworks Ink The picture just doesn't do this sparkly journal justice. Pick one up, and you won't want to wait to fill it up with all your best "Novel Ideas." Click here to buy.

'Save the Cat! Writes a Novel: The Last Book On Novel Writing You'll Ever Need' by Jessica Brody From the famous series on screenwriting comes this book on novel composition, which outlines all the basic genre stylings and plot points that aspiring authors should know how to identify and use. Click here to buy.

'Critical Creative Writing: Essential Readings on the Writer's Craft,' edited by Janelle Adsit Every writer wonders how their work will be received, but you can demystify the critical process with this book of essays, which includes discussions on the intersection of writing with politics and identity. Click here to buy.

'The Business of Being a Writer' by Jane Friedman Writing guru Jane Friedman shares her tips for would-be career writers in The Business of Being a Writer. Pick this one up if you're anxious and terrified at the thought of doing anything beyond putting words on the page. Click here to buy.

'The 365 Bullet Guide' by Zennor Compton Want to be a bullet journaler, but don't know where to begin? Looking for a way to keep your writing organized and on-track in the new year? Zennor Compton's The 365 Bullet Guide will teach you everything you need to know about this minimalist journaling system, which you can use to stay on top of your daily tasks. Click here to buy.

'From Striving to Thriving Writers: Strategies That Jump-Start Writing' by Sara Holbrook and Michael Salinger, with Stephanie Harvey Although this book was written for teachers who offer writing instruction to students, you can use it to hack your own writing practice by teaching yourself to appreciate the craft in all its many forms. Click here to buy.

'The Writer’s Eye: Observation and Inspiration for Creative Writers' by Amy E. Weldon If your writing has stagnated in the last few years, maybe that's because you aren't paying attention to the right details. In The Writer's Eye, Amy E. Weldon shows how mindful people-watching, among other strategies, can boost your cache of writing material. Click here to buy.

'Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You' by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Johnny Sun If your lack of a solid writing habit has you down in the dumps, this collection of morning and nighttime tweets from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will inspire you to write more and feel better about your creative output. Click here to buy.

'The 1-Minute Writer: 396 Microprompts to Spark Creativity and Recharge Your Writing' by Leigh Medeiros Creating a daily writing habit can be as simple as learning to write one minute per day. In Leigh Medeiros' The 1-Minute Writer, you'll find nearly 400 writing prompts that can be completed in one minute's time. Click here to buy.