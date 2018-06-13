As you've probably already heard, June is Pride Month. It's a time to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, and it's also a time to stand up and fight for equality. Of course, we should be doing both of these things all year long, but still, this month in particular is incredibly important in terms of showing up as an ally or standing up for what you deserve. Pride Month is typically packed with parades and marches all over the country, and it's the perfect time to allow your voice to be heard. If you're attending a parade or a march, you're going to want to be carrying a sign that expresses your support for the LGBTQIA+ community, and if you want it to get attention, it's going to have to be unique. There are some great creative Pride Month sign ideas below that can help you create a poster that will really make a mark.

After all, Pride Month is all about proudly declaring who you are and what you believe in. Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Riots in 1969, and it exists to remind everyone of the importance of love, acceptance, and equality. You want your sign to push across the message of equality for all, and you also want it to take down issues of intolerance and ignorance. Of course, it doesn't hurt to have something flashy or bold that will get everyone's eyes on it. Pride Month signs should be grab everyone's attention and make a statement at the same time, and the below ideas definitely achieve that goal. Check them out to get inspired to make your own:

1 Harry Potter taught us nobody deserves to live in a closet. A good pop culture reference is always something that's going to get attention. This saying is definitely on the more creative side.

2 Being straight was my phase. You've probably heard the ignorant phrase that "being gay is just a phase." Turn that idea on its head with "Being straight was my phase." It's perfect.

3 No categories, just human. In today's day and age, a quote like this one is so important. No one should feel the need to fit a certain category.

4 I'm gay and I slay. Giphy It's simple, it's catchy, and it's awesome. You can't go wrong here!

5 Super callous, fragile, racist, sexist, not my POTUS. If you want to take a jab at President Donald Trump in your sign, this play on the classic Marry Poppins song is perfection.

6 Not today, Satan. Ariana Grande's amazing "not today, Satan," quote is perfect for a Pride march or parade.

7 "The beauty of standing up for your rights is others see you standing and stand up as well." - Cassandra Duffy Giphy While catchy and cute quotes are great, sometimes you want something a little more on the serious side. This quote is really great, and it's not used quite as often as some other ones out there.

8 Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet? Honestly, this is a very valid and important question.

9 My gay agenda... This one is definitely guaranteed to make everyone laugh, which is sometimes exactly what you need.

10 Only 20 states prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Hey, sometimes you need to hit them with the hard facts. This one is so important.

11 Hundred percent pride, zero percent shame. Giphy This is another simple quote that gets your point across immediately.

12 Own your magic, baby. Because every single member of the LGBTQ community deserves to hear messages like this one!

13 Being gay is like glitter, it never goes away. Giphy Definitely make sure you pour rainbow glitter all over this sign.

14 Only very fragile egos fear equality. It's true! This is a great saying for a more creative sign.