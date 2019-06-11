As we get closer and closer to Father's Day, you're probably starting to think about all of the ways you can celebrate with your dad. There are the obvious things: you'll want to get him a nice gift, probably (or at least something small he'll appreciate), and you also probably want to set aside some time to hang out with him. But not everyone is able to spend Father's Day with their dad — some people live in different states, and the airfare is just too much money, some people are on vacation around that same time, some people just can't get off work to make it to their parent's house. Whatever the reason, it kind of stinks to not be able to see your dad during the one day of the year that celebrates him.

So what's the next best thing you can do? Well, definitely give him a phone call or Skype him! But you can also feel free to send a sweet, meaningful Father's Day text message in the morning that he can read in the morning to start the day off right. Sometimes it's easier to say the things you really want to say to your dad in text message form rather than in person, over the phone, or even in a card. Plus, it's fast, easy, and convenient!

If you're struggling to find the words to show your dad just how much you love and care for him, don't worry: I'm here to help. Below are a bunch of text message ideas to send to your dad on Father's Day that will definitely make him smile... and maybe even shed a tear or two, too. Check them out and pick your favorite:

AshTproductions

1. Dad, today wouldn't mean much without me. You're welcome.

2.Happy Father’s Day! You’re not just my father, but one of my closest friends.

3. The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed. Happy Father’s Day!

4. It’s that time of year again when everyone tries to tell themselves that they had the best dad in the world. I really did have the best dad in the world, so they can’t be right.

5. Dad, you’re still the one I think of first when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me.

6. Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I’ve needed.

7. Out of all the dads in the world I think we got the best one! Happy Father’s day.

Shutterstock

8. Sending you all my love and I wish I could be there to give you a big bear hug. Happy Father’s day!

9. To the world’s greatest Dad from the world’s greatest kid, hope you have an amazing Father’s day!

10. Happy Father’s day Dad! If you want, I’ll make a distraction so you can sneak off and get some gaming in. Cheers!

11. Wish I could be there to hang out with you on Father's day. But, on the bright side, you finally get some peace and quiet! Miss you and love you, Dad.

12. I thank you Dad for being with me through my tears, laughter and diapers. Happy Father’s Day!

13. Dad, you’re my hero and role model. Thanks for being there for me and being a great example.

14. For all the wonderful things you do that I might not always notice, thank you.

15. Having you for a Dad was the best beginning I could’ve had… Ever since that you’ve made sure it gets only better! You mean the world to me! Happy Father’s Day