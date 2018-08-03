Just in time to fill the lull in holidays, Sun., Aug. 5 is National Sisters Day, which means you're probably going to want to reach out to your sister and do something special for her. That said, you might want to just peruse some funny National Sisters Day Instagram captions and make a good ol' social media post in her honor, because let's be honest, that counts as celebrating. Any extra effort that you put into your day that makes your sister feel loved and makes you feel like you've taken the time to be grateful for your blood-line friendship, counts for something.

If you've already found the perfect throwback picture of you and your sister that you plan on posting, make sure you check out some of the caption ideas I've rounded up here so you maximize your post's performance. We all know a great picture with crappy caption doesn't do nearly as well as a great picture with a cute or clever caption. So don't half-ass sister day, go all out and slap a perfect quote on your perfect picture. Your sister deserves a double tap-able Instagram post. These captions range from "ha ha" funny, to "oh that's cute" funny, enjoy!

"If you don't understand how a woman could both love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time, then you were probably an only child." - Linda Sunshine

"The mildest, drowsiest sister has been known to turn tiger if her sibling is in trouble." - Clara Ortega

"You can kid the world, but not your sister." - Charlotte Gray

"Never praise a sister to a sister in the hope of your compliments reaching the proper ears." - Rudyard Kipling

"Sisters never quite forgive each other for what happened when they were 5." - Pam Brown

"Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there." - Amy Li

“A young lady's most natural ally is her sister although sometimes our own relatives are as inscrutable to us as an antipodean.” - Anna Godbersen

“Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” - Lemony Snicket

"Help one another, is part of the religion of sisterhood." - Louisa May Alcott

“Of two sisters one is always the watcher, one the dancer.” - Louise Glück

“Sweet, crazy conversations full of half sentences, daydreams and misunderstandings more thrilling than understanding could ever be.” - Toni Morrison

“That's the best thing about little sisters: They spend so much time wishing they were elder sisters that in the end they're far wiser than the elder ones could ever be.” - Gemma Burgess

“What are sisters for if not to point out the things the rest of the world is too polite to mention.” - Claire Cook

“A sister is a dearest friend, a closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need.” - Debasish Mridha

"At this point, none of us are sure why we fight. We’re sisters. We need no good reason to fight, even though we have plenty of them." -Ken Wheaton