Most people can probably agree that high school, whether good or bad, made a lasting impression on their life. Besides the complicated physical and mental development teens undergo during that time, it's just plain confusing. Yet that messiness, while often cringe-worthy when happening in your own life, can make for some of the funniest material in pop culture. And these 15 hilarious school-themed movies streaming now perfectly demonstrate that.

You don't have to be in your teens to relate to high school characters, usually. No matter how far removed from your years of adolescent angst you may be, the chances are that a good teen comedy will deeply impact you all the same. If you're just out of high school, you'll probably laugh because you remember what feels like to walk along a locker-lined hallway like it was yesterday. But even if you're over a decade out from that experience, you'll laugh because the time that's passed has allowed you to realize how silly it is to so desperately want to fit in — hopefully. Overall, high school movies almost always bring the LOLs, especially the 15 mentioned below.

So whether you hated high school or you constantly curse the fact that you peaked at age 17, you'll deeply enjoy all of these movies for their hilarious depictions of that pivotal period.

1 'Pretty In Pink' Paramount/YouTube Amazon Prime has this Molly Ringwald-starring gem available for your (repeated) viewing.

2 'The Kissing Booth' Netflix on YouTube Netflix came out with this coming-of-age comedy earlier in the summer, and it quickly became somewhat of a cult classic. You should check it out if you haven't already, but just prepare yourself for extra cheesiness.

3 'The Hot Chick' Touchstone Pictures/YouTube Before Rachel McAdams played Regina George, she played a different high school mean girl in The Hot Chick, which you can watch on Hulu.

4 '17 Again' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you could go back in time, the chances are that you wouldn't want to go back to high school. But that's what happens to Matthew Perry's character, who reverts to his younger self, played by Zac Efron. It's a hilarious movie, and you can watch it now on HBO Go.

5 'The Princess Diaries' Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube Usually high school movies revolve around drama over prom queens or kings, but this one involves a full-blown princess — of course you already know that, though. Catch the classic now on Netflix.

6 'Election' Paramount Movies on YouTube Reese Witherspoon's Tracy Flick still stands as one of the most memorable movie characters of all time. Check the dark comedy out on Hulu.

7 'American Pie: Band Camp' UniversalMoviesINTL on YouTube The original American Pie has a reputation for showcasing extreme levels of high school raunchiness, and the spin-off continues that legacy. You can find it on Netflix.

8 'EuroTrip' Paramount/YouTube Not only did EuroTrip present some of the finest low-brow comedy of the early 2000s, but it also gifted the world with the gem of the song, "Scotty Doesn't Know." Relive the magic on HBO Go.

9 'Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist' Columbia Pictures/YouTube If you thought that Michael Cera played a great high schooler in Superbad, you need to see him in Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist. That's easy to do since the movie's now available on Netflix.

10 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' New World Pictures/YouTube This movie has everything from '80s dance competitions to Catholic school nuns, and it's all available on Hulu.

11 'Dude' Netflix on YouTube If you loved Awkwafina in Crazy Rich Asians, you should check out Dude, which tells the story of four silly friends as they face high school graduation. Watch it on Netflix.

12 'Teen Wolf' Atlantic Releasing Corporation/YouTube Both Hulu and Amazon Prime have this Michael J. Fox-starring high school classic.

13 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Netflix on YouTube It's the Netflix rom-com that took the world by storm this August, and once you see it you'll understand why.

14 'Freaky Friday' DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube Even though the 2003 version starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis isn't the original, it's still a classic. You can watch it on HBO Go.