15 Holographic Makeup Products Under $15 You Can Score At Sephora Just In Time For Festival Season
Festival season is upon us, which means it's time to put the natural, minimalist makeup products away in exchange for something a little bolder, brighter, and more galaxy-inspired. The holographic makeup trend was practically invented for the festival-goer — besides Halloween, what other event are you supposed to bend the makeup rules a bit and go wild and whimsical with your eyeliner, hair, or highlighter?
Whether you're headed to the desert, the park, or the island, it is perfectly acceptable, if not encouraged, to be as playful as possible with your festival look. You can go big and paint on body glitter from your head to your toes or opt for a more subtle, celestial touch with a shimmery lip gloss and eyeshadow. Whatever your preferred holographic aesthetic, there's at least one affordable product that can help you achieve it.
There are basically no rules when it comes to festival makeup, so dream up your most out-of-this-world look, grab some rainbow or metallic makeup products, and get after it. Glitter space buns? Heck yes. A blinding, iridescent highlight on your cheekbones? There's no better time than the present.
Here are 15 holographic beauty products under $15 to stock up on at Sephora so you can be festival-ready.
1Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick
Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick, $8, Sephora
If you really want to make a statement, all you need is one swipe of this metallic purple lipstick that'll make you look part alien, in a good way.
2Milk Makeup Holographic Stick Mini
Milk Makeup Holographic Stick Mini, $14, Sephora
It could be argued that this Milk highlighter stick was what started the holographic makeup trend. It's the perfect product to throw in your bag, so you can reapply your glowy highlight throughout the day.
3Tarte Tarteist™ Metallic Shadow
Tarte Tarteist™ Metallic Shadow, $14, Sephora
This ultra creamy and blendable metallic eyeshadow can help you create a super pigmented, glittery eye look, without the messy fallout.
4Nails Inc. Holler-Graphic Holographic Nail Polish Duo
Nails Inc. Holler-Graphic Holographic Nail Polish Duo, $15, Sephora
Keep the sparkle going from your head to your nails with this shimmering nail polish duo.
5INC.redible In A Dream World Iridescent Sheer Gloss
INC.redible In A Dream World Iridescent Sheer Gloss, $13, Sephora
Wear this iridescent gloss (named Unicorn) as a topper or alone to create the most beautiful glossy lip.
6Sephora Collection Long-Lasting 12 HR Wear Eye Liner
Sephora Collection Long-Lasting 12 HR Wear Eye Liner, $12, Sephora
Create a holographic winged liner by using two or three different colored metallic liquid eyeliners. Blend between the colors for the perfect glittery gradient.
7Make Up Forever Glitters
Make Up Forever Glitters, $15, Sephora
Festival season and glitter go hand in hand, so why not use these from Make Up For Ever glitters to add some extra shine to your look. To make sure it stays in place, first spray water to the area you'd like to wear glitter on and then gently apply the glitter.
8Sephora Collection Shine Beautifully Metallic Temporary Tattoos
Sephora Collection Shine Beautifully Metallic Temporary Tattoos, $8, Sephora
Not a fan of wearing makeup in the heat? Try these fun temporary tattoos instead! Create faux glittery freckles by wearing them on your nose or cheeks or add a bit of sparkle by applying them onto your arms and décolletage. They last two to four days and can be removed with some beauty oil.
9Tarte Mermaid Sea-Quins - Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Collection
Tarte Mermaid Sea-Quins - Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Collection, $9, Sephora
Channel your inner mermaid and sprinkle this wherever you want some aquatic-inspired iridescence.
10Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner
Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner, $14, Sephora
Use these shimmery sticks as a bold eyeliner or blended out as a soft eyeshadow.
11INC.redible Lip Trippin Strobe Lipstick
INC.redible Lip Trippin Strobe Lipstick, $13, Sephora
This stunning lipstick goes on deep plum, but turns mermaid green once the light hits.
12Buxom Eyeshadow Bar Single Eyeshadow
Buxom Eyeshadow Bar Single Eyeshadow, $12, Sephora
This pigmented eyeshadow is "primer-infused" which means it'll stay put, but deliver intense color payoff.
13Sephora Give Me Some Glitter Hair And Body Glitter Set
Sephora Give Me Some Glitter Hair And Body Glitter Set, $14, Sephora
This set was made for festival season — it comes with everything you need to get your glitter on, including glitter adhesive.
14Tarte Limited Edition Pro Cruetly-Free Lashes - Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Collection
Tarte Limited Edition Pro Cruetly-Free Lashes - Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Collection, $14, Sephora
Add some rainbow-colored drama to your look with these mystical mermaid-inspired lashes.
15INC.redible You Glow Girl Iridescent Jelly
INC.redible You Glow Girl Iridescent Jelly, $12, Sephora
This glowy gel goes on wet and then dries for a prismatic highlight. Wear it on your cheekbones, chest, lips, and arms and prepare to shine.