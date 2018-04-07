15 Holographic Makeup Products Under $15 You Can Score At Sephora Just In Time For Festival Season

Festival season is upon us, which means it's time to put the natural, minimalist makeup products away in exchange for something a little bolder, brighter, and more galaxy-inspired. The holographic makeup trend was practically invented for the festival-goer — besides Halloween, what other event are you supposed to bend the makeup rules a bit and go wild and whimsical with your eyeliner, hair, or highlighter?

Whether you're headed to the desert, the park, or the island, it is perfectly acceptable, if not encouraged, to be as playful as possible with your festival look. You can go big and paint on body glitter from your head to your toes or opt for a more subtle, celestial touch with a shimmery lip gloss and eyeshadow. Whatever your preferred holographic aesthetic, there's at least one affordable product that can help you achieve it.

There are basically no rules when it comes to festival makeup, so dream up your most out-of-this-world look, grab some rainbow or metallic makeup products, and get after it. Glitter space buns? Heck yes. A blinding, iridescent highlight on your cheekbones? There's no better time than the present.

Here are 15 holographic beauty products under $15 to stock up on at Sephora so you can be festival-ready.

1 Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick, $8, Sephora If you really want to make a statement, all you need is one swipe of this metallic purple lipstick that'll make you look part alien, in a good way.

2 Milk Makeup Holographic Stick Mini Sephora Milk Makeup Holographic Stick Mini, $14, Sephora It could be argued that this Milk highlighter stick was what started the holographic makeup trend. It's the perfect product to throw in your bag, so you can reapply your glowy highlight throughout the day.

3 Tarte Tarteist™ Metallic Shadow Tarte Tarteist™ Metallic Shadow, $14, Sephora This ultra creamy and blendable metallic eyeshadow can help you create a super pigmented, glittery eye look, without the messy fallout.

4 Nails Inc. Holler-Graphic Holographic Nail Polish Duo Sephora Nails Inc. Holler-Graphic Holographic Nail Polish Duo, $15, Sephora Keep the sparkle going from your head to your nails with this shimmering nail polish duo.

5 INC.redible In A Dream World Iridescent Sheer Gloss Sephora INC.redible In A Dream World Iridescent Sheer Gloss, $13, Sephora Wear this iridescent gloss (named Unicorn) as a topper or alone to create the most beautiful glossy lip.

6 Sephora Collection Long-Lasting 12 HR Wear Eye Liner Sephora Sephora Collection Long-Lasting 12 HR Wear Eye Liner, $12, Sephora Create a holographic winged liner by using two or three different colored metallic liquid eyeliners. Blend between the colors for the perfect glittery gradient.

7 Make Up Forever Glitters Sephora Make Up Forever Glitters, $15, Sephora Festival season and glitter go hand in hand, so why not use these from Make Up For Ever glitters to add some extra shine to your look. To make sure it stays in place, first spray water to the area you'd like to wear glitter on and then gently apply the glitter.

8 Sephora Collection Shine Beautifully Metallic Temporary Tattoos Sephora Sephora Collection Shine Beautifully Metallic Temporary Tattoos, $8, Sephora Not a fan of wearing makeup in the heat? Try these fun temporary tattoos instead! Create faux glittery freckles by wearing them on your nose or cheeks or add a bit of sparkle by applying them onto your arms and décolletage. They last two to four days and can be removed with some beauty oil.

9 Tarte Mermaid Sea-Quins - Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Collection Sephora Tarte Mermaid Sea-Quins - Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Collection, $9, Sephora Channel your inner mermaid and sprinkle this wherever you want some aquatic-inspired iridescence.

10 Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner Sephora Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner, $14, Sephora Use these shimmery sticks as a bold eyeliner or blended out as a soft eyeshadow.

11 INC.redible Lip Trippin Strobe Lipstick Sephora INC.redible Lip Trippin Strobe Lipstick, $13, Sephora This stunning lipstick goes on deep plum, but turns mermaid green once the light hits.

12 Buxom Eyeshadow Bar Single Eyeshadow Sephora Buxom Eyeshadow Bar Single Eyeshadow, $12, Sephora This pigmented eyeshadow is "primer-infused" which means it'll stay put, but deliver intense color payoff.

13 Sephora Give Me Some Glitter Hair And Body Glitter Set Sephora Sephora Give Me Some Glitter Hair And Body Glitter Set, $14, Sephora This set was made for festival season — it comes with everything you need to get your glitter on, including glitter adhesive.

14 Tarte Limited Edition Pro Cruetly-Free Lashes - Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Collection Sephora Tarte Limited Edition Pro Cruetly-Free Lashes - Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Collection, $14, Sephora Add some rainbow-colored drama to your look with these mystical mermaid-inspired lashes.