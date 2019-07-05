Bustle

15 Inexpensive Wedding Favors With A Bookish Theme

By Kristian Wilson
If you're a book nerd in the process of planning your wedding, I'm here to make your life a little easier with these 15 inexpensive wedding favors with a bookish flair. They're all under $5 each. Pick out one or two for your guests, and you can add a little bit of book-loving flair to your matrimonial shindig.

Wedding planning is tough, but a whopping 73 percent of couples choose to ditch the wedding planner in favor of a DIY approach. Not hiring a planner can be a great way to save money, but it can also cost you more in the long run, if you don't know how to negotiate for the best deals. With the average wedding ceremony and reception costing more than $29,000 today — down from more than $33,000 in 2017 — you need to save all the money you can.

The wedding favors on this list are super cute, and won't break your budget. At most, you'll spend $5 per gift, which may be within your means if you're having a small get-together with only your closest family and friends. You shouldn't feel pressured into handing out small gifts to your guests, since nearly one-third of all couples choose not to, but take a look at the wedding favors I've picked out for you below before you decide to nix them altogether.

Cute Soy Candles

72 2oz Bookish Soy Candles - Party/Wedding Favors
$162
|
FromthePage on Etsy
Pick up a lot of 72 bookish soy candles, in scents like Nevermore and Elven Forest, for just $2.25 per candle! Every order comes with up to four scents, and you can add a personal touch to the tin labels for just $13 more per lot.

Tea Shooters

A Collection of Literary Classic Love Stories
$3.92
|
LiteraryTeaCompany on Etsy
Available in six blends based on your favorite classic novels, these cute, single-serve tea shooters come customizable with ribbons in 12 different colors. Choose from 'Anna Karenina,' 'Jane Eyre,' 'Pride and Prejudice,' 'Romeo and Juliet,' 'The Great Gatsby,' and 'Wuthering Heights.'

Eco-Friendly Notebooks

Set of Love Quote Notebooks
$13.08
|
WhirlingWorld on Etsy
Buying a few of these notebook sets will get you some lovely and unique wedding favors for $3.27 per person. This is exactly what you want to give out if you have a lot of writers, journalers, and travelers on your guest list.

Bookish Magnets

Customized Glass Fridge Magnets Wedding Favor
$97.50
|
DomumVindemia on Etsy
Assembled with pages from your favorite books, these glass magnets can be made from 14 different classic novels. You can order 30 for $97.50, or 50 for $150.

Kusudama Flowers

Origami Kusudama Book Page Flower
$2.62
|
ForLoversWithLove on Etsy
Available in patterns from 10 books, these paper flowers will make lovely wedding favors or table decorations. The seller asks that orders of more than 25 flowers be discussed in advance.

Tassel Paperclips Bookmarks

Tassel Paperclips Bookmarks
$3.50
|
330PaperCo on Etsy
Sold in sets of four, and available in five different color combinations, these adorable bookmarks can be given out to wedding guests as a set, or incorporated into whatever quirky stationery gift you had in mind.

'Game of Thrones' Lip Balm

Winter Is Coming Lip Balm
$4
|
bubbleandgeek on Etsy
If you've got an outdoor or wintertime wedding to plan, consider handing out these vanilla-mint lip balms, which are emblazoned with House Stark's famous motto.

'The Great Gatsby'-Inspired Can Sleeves

Polka Dot "Glitter" Dot Huggers
$130
|
BrantPointPrep on Etsy
These can sleeves are fully customizable, but might I recommend going with the 'Gatsby'-inspired quote, "A little party never killed nobody"? Yeah, yeah, I know it's from the Fergie song, but it still fits your Roaring '20s-themed bash, amirite? Pick up 35 for $130.

Harry Potter Sunglasses

Harry Potter Bachelorette Party Sunglasses
$5
|
8PawDesigns on Etsy
Completely customizable, these Harry Potter sunglasses are perfect to give guests at your summer or outdoor wedding. The seller offers a 15 percent discount on orders of eight or more pairs.

Flower Pens

Rose Flower Pens, Set of 6 Assorted Colors
$26
|
LittleLilyStudio
Although these pens may not look bookish at first glance, throwing them up with a sign that says "Do you suppose she's a wildflower?" or "A flower blossoms for its own joy," and BOOM — you've got a literary wedding favor your friends and family will love. The seller offers discounts on bulk orders of these pens.

Wedding Novel Favor Boxes

Wedding Book Novels Slide Box Party Favors
$11
|
sweetclicks on Etsy
Ordering this listing gets you one dozen of these bookish favor boxes, which are the perfect size to fit a miniature candy bar or stash of mints.

Customizable Jane Austen Bookmarks

Jane Austen Bookmarks
$16.95
|
OnTheWingsPaperie on Etsy
Priced at $16.95 for 10 bookmarks, which can be customized with your names and wedding date, this lot of Jane Austen bookmarks is an absolute steal.

F. Scott Fitzgerald Quote Bags

F. Scott Fitzgerald Quote Bags
$2.75
|
ThenCameNine on Etsy
Want to hand out a homemade favor, but need something to wrap it in? Consider these gorgeous muslin bags, which come in two sizes and three text colors. The seller offers discounted pricing on bulk orders of more than 30 bags.

Harry Potter Potion Bottles

Harry Potter Potion Bottles
$2.60
|
MrGoodsEmporium
Available with four different label designs in lots of up to 100, these Harry Potter potion bottles come ready for you to fill with glitter, mints, or your signature cocktail.

Personalized Pens

Personalized Engraved Bamboo & Silver Fountain Pen
$2.50
|
TwinsEngraving on Etsy
The seller does not have a character limit, so you can customize these bamboo pens with the book quote of your choosing! Probably best to be brief, though.