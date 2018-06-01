If you've found yourself on this article, odds are you're a fan of wine. And why shouldn't you be? Not only is it tasty, but drinking it in moderation can actually have some great health benefits. There's plenty to love about your glass of vino — so this summer, whether you're kicking back with some light rosé or exploring a new winery with a group of girl friends, you're going to need some great Instagram captions about wine to complement that glass.

After all, what's not to celebrate? The New York Times detailed a study that found that red wine may slow the aging process in the heart and brain, while champagne is responsible for stimulating electrical neural activity, which can improve memory. On top of that, it's just a great bonding activity. Who doesn't love wine nights with your closest confidantes to watch movies or complain about life together? And naturally, taking boomerangs of your toasts and classy Instagram pictures with lights in the background? Whether it's for drinking or 'gramming, there are very few drinks quite as versatile as a glass of wine.

Ultimately, many of the greats — celebrities, authors, TV characters — have embraced the wine culture as well. They all noticed how deliciously awesome wine can be for your health. If you need some captions for your qual photos, look no further:

"Three be the things I shall never attain: Envy, content, and sufficient champagne." — Dorothy Parker Giphy

"Wine improves with age. The older I get, the better I like it." — Anonymous

"There comes a time in every woman's life when the only thing that helps is a glass of champagne." — Bette Davis Giphy It's true. On your worst days, even a tiny sip might make you feel a little more ~ bubbly ~ again.

"We ought to be opening a bottle of wine!" – Edith Wharton Wharton is right. This is something that plagues my brain constantly, and I'm definitely not the only one. Don't forget the wine-inspired content available on the Internet! There are quite a few wine hacks out there to enhance your experience, like chilling a warm bottle and opening a bottle without a corkscrew. Cheap wine brands that can change your life are available at Target or Trader Joe's, if you so fancy. Or you can splurge and bring some better stuff to a fancy party. Literally cannot go wrong.

"Life is too short to drink bad wine." ― Anonymous Giphy

"I only drink champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not." – Coco Chanel An endorsement that wine tastes good no matter what romantic or unromantic state you're in. Raise a glass to toast to your relationships, or have a glass to toast to your own darn self — there's plenty to celebrate either way.

"Wine is one of the most agreeable and essential ingredients of life." — Julia Child

"A gourmet meal without a glass of wine just seems tragic to me somehow." — Kathy Mattea Giphy

"Wine is just a conversation waiting to happen." — Jessica Altieri It's definitely a great ice breaker, don't ya think?

"Artists and poets still find life’s meaning in a glass of wine." – Joy Sterling

"Wine is just 'win' with an 'e' at the end." — Anonymous

"I prefer my wine sparkling, pink and under $11." — Jess Day Giphy Nobody is quite a champion for rosé as Jess Day of New Girl, patron saint of pink wines. It's worth noting that this is far from the only quote of hers regarding pink wine, so please, friends, if the fancy strikes you, go ahead and use her wisdom more than once.

"You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy wine, and that’s kind of the same thing." – Anonymous

"Wine is to women as duct tape is to men. It fixes EVERYTHING!" —Tanya Masse Giphy