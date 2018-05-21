15 May 2018 Beauty Launches That You May Have Missed, But Definitely Don't Want To
For beauty lovers, months aren't just months: They're 28 to 31 day periods, wherein any and all product and brand launches can happen — and when they do, it feels like your birthday, no matter what time of the year you were actually born. The May 2018 beauty launches were so abundant and so good, I had a pretty hard time choosing what I wanted to include. After much careful deliberation and a focused reorganization of my medicine cabinet (or really, cabinets), I decided to keep and write about it all — and after you read this story, I can't promise that you won't want to do the same.
May's beauty launches are heavy on the skin care (what can I say, I love a poreless, refined, brightened moment), but there are also a couple of pretty exciting makeup launches (including a seriously fantastic collection of pencils from Make Up For Ever), and an update to the NARS Orgasm collection that will excite even the most cynical of beauty enthusiasts. There's also a new luxury product from diptyque, the kind of thing you never knew you needed — but absolutely do. Check out the best May launches below. Hurry: After all, it's almost June.
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencils
When I saw this collection of pencils for the first time, I let out an audible gasp: The colors are so vibrant and rich, I couldn't wait to test them out. The best part? I could test them anywhere: MUFE's Artist Color Pencils are designed for versatile use on the eyes, lip line, brows and face, encouraging as much or as little creative self-expression as you feel like that day. There's a great cause to support, too: The pencils launched alongside the #ACCEPTEDANYWHERE campaign, and MUFE teamed up with the Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), a non-profit organization that provides safe and supportive environments for at-risk and LGBTQ youth, to" honor the journey to self-acceptance and celebrate their 39 years of empowering the journeys of LGBTQ youth." According to a statement from the brand, from May 16 to June 16, MUFE will donate $10 to Hetrick Martin for everyone that creates a makeup look with these pencils and posts on their Instagram page, tagging @makeupforeverus and @HetrickMartin & include hashtags #AcceptedAnywhere and #promotion.Buy Now
OUAI Sun Of A Beach Ombre Spray
Beauty lovers of a certain age will remember Sun-In, the spray-in hair treatment used to lighten locks in the summer sun. OUAI's new Sun of a Beach Ombre Spray is the 2018 answer to that very product. Made with activated lemon infused coconut water and pineapple juice, it can brightens existing highlights and "adds a touch of sunshine to virgin hair," according to the OUAI website. Plus, it doesn't make your hair feel overly sticky and stiff.Buy Now
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Peeling and resurfacing pads are one of my favorite forms of skin care, but often the formulas are too harsh for me to use as regularly as I would like to. Enter ELEMIS' Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, which gently smooth, resurface, and exfoliate without causing any harsh reaction from my skin. Each pad is soaked with what the brand says is an "exact dosage" of the mild Lactic Acid and Probiotic Ferment Complex formula, and the raised bumps on one side of the pad means that it doubles as both a chemical and physical exfoliant. I've been using them three times a week (more than the recommended amount) and my skin has been absolutely loving it — and it hasn't dried out or gotten red in the process.Buy Now
VERB Dry Shampoo Light & Dark
VERB is known for it's powder dry shampoos, but now the brand has branched out into a user-friendly spray format. The new Dry Shampoo Light and Dark were designed to cover a range of hair shades, from the lightest blondes and pastels (the Light formula has a purple tint to add dimension and diminish brassiness), all the way to jet black. The formula doesn't leave the usual grittiness or white cast behind — and it's got an incredibly affordable price point, too.Buy Now
Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator
It's around this time every year that I am in search of a lightweight summer moisturizer, and the Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator just might be my go-to this summer. It's paraben and silicon free, and can be worn alone, with a richer moisturizer, or under makeup. The dewy glow it leaves behind is truly impressive, and it feels like absolutely nothing on the skin.Buy Now
KORRES Cashmere Rose Body Butter Spray
Speaking of hydration, the KORRES Cashmere Rose Body Butter Spray is truly a perfect formula for all-over summer hydration. Very light and non-greasy, the spray contains shea butter crystals along with vitamin B5, which helps the product quickly absorb into the skin. Plus, the original spray has the Cashmere Rose scent that KORRES is known for — and if rose isn't your thing, it also comes in Coconut Guava, Sea Lavender, White Grape, and Vanilla Guava.Buy Now
VIVE SANA Daily Protezione
I've definitely gotten more selective with my sunscreens — these days, I look for formulas that are all-natural, super lightweight, and have additional skin care benefits in addition to sun protection. VIVE SANA Daily Protezione checks all of those boxes. The product is SPF 30, and offers a smooth, matte finish on the skin. It's also water and sweat resistant, making it perfect for the point in the summer when controlling sweat feels damn near impossible.Buy Now
NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm
Beauty fanatics are likely all familiar with Orgasm, NARS' looks-good-on-everyone blush that usually finds its way onto all editorial "best of" lists. It's a classic, and now, it has super hydrating counterpart. The NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm is a peachy-pink shade with golden flecks that offers a glowy wash of color for the lips, utilizing the power of NARS' Monoi Hydrating Complex to hydrate and protect. The product produces a flushed, barely there effect on your lips — in other words, the perfect day-to-day lip product for balmy summer days.Buy Now
diptyque Eau des Sens Hair Mist
The latest launch from diptyque won't be the most practical beauty product in your arsenal, but it will be the most gloriously luxe. It's a hair mist — the Eau des Sens Hair Mist, to be exact, and it leaves a light veil of fragrance on your hair without affection your hair style or weighing it down. The scent is incredible, with notes of both citrus and spicy, and it's the kind of product that you'll want to spray on whenever you need a refreshing boost of luxury during a hot summer day.Buy Now
Benefit Gimme Brow+ Shade Extensions
I'm a huge fan of Benefit's Gimme Brow+ brow gel formula, but I felt the shade range (which previously only included three shades, including Cool Light Blonde, Neutral Light Brown, and Cool Black-Brown was a bit limiting (especially someone like me, with both blonde and brown shades in my hair). Well, if I couldn't find my match before, I definitely will now: Gimme Brow+ is launching five new shades for a total of eight, including two new half-shades for those with the most nuanced of hair colors. The five new shades are Warm Golden Blonde, Warm Auburn Brown, Warm Deep Brown, Neutral Deep Brown, and Warm Black-Brown. In other words, when these new shades launch on May 22, you shouldn't have any problem finding a match.Buy Now
Glossier Lash Slick
I approach most Glossier products with a healthy dose of skepticism: Nothing against the brand, but it's my instinct to mistrust products that have this much buzz surrounding them. In the case of Lash Slick, my skepticism totally missed the mark: This mascara really is THAT good, and it will definitely become a staple in my routine. The formula took the brand 248 formulations to perfect, finally producing a lightweight mascara that gives your lashes the lengthened, delicate appearance of lash extensions. It also washes off super easily, making the entire experience of using Lash Slick kind of, well, perfect.Buy Now
boscia MATCHA Magic Super-Antioxidant Mask
boscia is the latest skin care brand to harness the power of matcha, and the new MATCHA Magic Super-Antioxidant Mask will make your skin feel absolutely amazing. The formula detoxifies like a clay mask, but the antioxidant-rich formula also soothes skin and totally minimizes the appearance of redness, making it wonderful for sensitive skin. It also has bakuchiol, which boscia describes as "a natural retinol-like functional compound without having the negatives of retinol." In other words, it's the kind of formula that doesn't need to sacrifice efficacy to include serious skin care benefits.Buy Now
Tatcha THE PEARL Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment
I don't normally use eye cream, save for one or two formulas that I love. Tatcha's THE PEARL is the newest member of that group. It's got the skin care chops to reduce the look of dark circles and wrinkles over time, but it's also tinted, meaning that it corrects mild under eye issues right as you use it. Available in three shades for light, medium, and dark skin, the formula is lightweight enough to use under makeup, and brightens remarkably well.Buy Now
tarte x Aspyn Ovard eye & cheek palette
I generally get more excited about skin care than I do makeup (mainly because my makeup skills leave much to be desired). However, the tarte x Aspyn Ovard eye & cheek palette is one of the makeup launches I am super excited about, if only because the palette is neutral, pretty, and very approachable for a novice like me. The palette (made in collaboration with its eponymous YouTube star) includes nine neutral shadows, a highlighter & blush, all created with tarte's beloved Amazonian clay-packed formulas.Buy Now