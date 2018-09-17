Walking into Sephora is a bit like walking into a Target. You go in needing one thing and come out with twenty, but at Sephora, that can hit your wallet hard. That doesn't mean Sephora can't be affordable. Need proof? Here are 15 of the highest rated Sephora items under $25. Yes, really. While the beauty retailer does have more than its fair share of expensive items, you can actually come out of the store without breaking the bank, and you can snag some seriously quality products in the process.

Like most online retailers, Sephora allows their customers to rate and review items online. The Sephora community, however, is definitely detailed with it comes to their reviews. Not only do they include information on the reviewer's skin tone, eye color, and age, but typically, those looking to review products on the Sephora website are beauty junkies just like you. That means they know what they're talking about, and they want others to know whether a products is good or not. Way to help a fellow beauty lover out, right?

These 15 high rated Sephora products under $25 are some of customers' most loved, and of course, that means they're definitely worth trying. From skin care to beauty to hair, there's plenty of affordable options at Sephora.

1. Anastasia Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz $21 Sephora Iconic product can totally be affordable, and perhaps one of the most well-known brow products at Sephora is Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz. This micro-fine pencil is perfect for creating hairlike strokes, and at $21, it won't break the bank. Buy Now

2. Briogeo Roscaro Leave-In Conditioner

3. Philosophy Purity Cleanser

Philosophy Purity Made Simply Cleanser $24 Sephora Looking for a face wash that's gentle and Sephora community approved? Look no further. Not only is this a favorite of gurus like Jaclyn Hill, but with over 11,000 reviews and 4.5 stars, it could just be everyone's favorite. Buy Now

4. BeautyBlender

The Original BeautyBlender $20 Sephora If you love makeup, you've probably heard of a BeautyBlender. This classic pink sponge is a favorite of many, and with 280,000 likes on Sephora, it sounds too good to miss for under $25. Buy Now

5. Better Than Sex Mascara

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara $24 Sephora In case you hadn't heard, Too Faced is the best selling prestige mascara, and it's under $25. This volumizing product is a holy grail for many and with over 6,000 5-star reviews, you should definitely give it a try. Buy Now

6. L'Occitane Hand Cream

L'Occitane Hand Cream $12 Sephora If your hands or cuticles are always feeling dry, this L'Occitane hand cream is the answer to your prayers. It's a little bit of luxury for only $12. Buy Now

7. Urban Decay Eyeliner

8. Kat Von D Liquid Lipstick

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick $20 Sephora If you're looking for a new liquid lipstick that won't break the bank, Kat Von D's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick may just be it. Not only is it long-lasting and comfortable, but with over 13,000 reviews and 4.3 stars, you know people love it. Buy Now

9. Laneige Lip Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $20 Sephora Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask is practically a cult favorite at this point, and with over 3500 reviews at nearly five stars, you should definitely snag it. Buy Now

10. Sol De Janeiro Shower Cream-Gel

11. Living Proof Dry Shampoo

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo $23 Sephora Are there people out there who enjoy washing their hair? It doesn't seem like it, and if you're looking for a great dry shampoo under $25, the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day has over four stars with over 3000 reviews. Buy Now

12. OUAI Hair Kit

Three OUAI Kit $25 Sephora If you've ever wondered whether or not you should try OUAI's styling products, this under $25 set is the perfect way to do so. While the kit itself doesn't have any current reviews, the three products included all average about four stars on the Sephora website. Buy Now

13. Sephora Collection Sheet Masks

Sephora Collection Face Mask $6 Sephora The Sephora Collection Sheet Masks are some of the retailers best sellers, and it's clearly for good reason. They're almost at five stars and over 1000 reviews. Plus, at $6, you can try SO many. Buy Now

14. Buxom Plumping Gloss

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish $20 Sephora With a wide range of gloss shades and a plumping effect, it's no wonder Buxom's Lip Polish is so popular. It's got over 11,000 reviews and almost a full five stars. Buy Now

15. Benefit Gimme Brow

While you may have thought that shopping at Sephora on a budget was impossible, don't. These 15 Sephora products under $25 are highly reviewed and loved proving that shopping doesn't have to be a financial burden.