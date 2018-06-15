Some people are creatures of habit, and for beauty lovers, that means finding products they love and stick to them. Even the most seasoned makeup lover can fall into a beauty rut, but these 15 products at Sephora with near perfect reviews will have you longing to branch out and try new things.

Perhaps one of the best parts of online shopping is the direct feedback offered by others looking to snag the best products on the internet. That's especially true if you're a Sephora shopper. The Sephora community has some seriously dedicated members, and the review sections of tons of the retailers products are detailed as to why a certain good did or did not work for them.

While everyone's skin, hair, and beauty preferences are different, Sephora reviewers give everything from their skin type to their skin tone in reviews which means you're able to find reviews from fellow customers who want to address the same skin concerns or have similar appearances to your own. The more reviews on a product, the more diverse people who have given it a shot.

The most impressive products on Sephora's website have actual thousands of reviews, and when those goods still manage to have near perfect ratings, you know they're definitely worth a shot.

What should you try out the next time you're ready for a Sephora haul?

1. Philosophy Purity Made

Sephora Sephora One of Sephora's best selling cleansers also happens to be one of the most well reviewed. Philosophy's Purity Made Simple Cleanser is a gentle formula that's good for all skin types and cleanses as well as removes makeup. Currently, the product has over 10,000 reviews with over 8,000 of them being perfect 5-star ratings. Buy Now

2. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Sephora Sephora If you're craving a product to give moisture back to your hair and help keep it healthy, the Briogeo mask is for you. Use it weekly to reap all of its benefits. With over 1,500 ratings and a 4.2/5 stars, people certainly seem to love it. Buy Now

3. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

Sephora Sephora You may have though that Fenty's Pro Filt'r would make the list, and while it does have a high rating, it can't beat Gloss Bomb. This shiny little guy has a whopping 4.7 star rating with over 4,000 reviews. Plus, it's only been out for under a year. If you want a new lip product, this should be it. Buy Now

4. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

Sephora Sephora No matter your skin type, you need to moisturize. First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream is good for all skin types and will provide a major drink of moisture. At over 5,000 ratings with over 4,500 of them being 5-stars, people seriously love this product. Buy Now

5. Modern Renaissance

Sephora Sephora In the world of eyeshadow palettes, Modern Renaissance may be one of the most well-known, and it could just be because of its amazing ratings. The gorgeous collection has 8,000 reviews and nearly a perfect 5 star rating. Buy Now

6. Bare Minerals Powder Foundation

Sephora Sephora In the sleeper hit of the century, Bare Minerals reviews and ratings prove this OG foundation is still a major favorite. With a whopping 19,000 reviews, this baby comes in at 4.6 out of 5 stars. Yeah, you definitely need to revisit the world of powder foundation. Buy Now

7. BeautyBlender Original

Sephora Sephora When it comes to popular beauty tools, it's hard to beat the Beauty Blender. Of it's over 7,000 reviews, more than 5,000 of them are perfect 5 star ratings. Time to get to blending. Buy Now

8. Anastasia Brow Wiz

Sephora Sephora In what is probably a surprise to no one (given its popularity in the beauty world), people love the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. This mirco fine brow pencil comes in at 4.5/5 stars with over 12,000 reviews. Buy Now

9. Clarisonic Mia 2

Sephora Sephora If you're looking for a great way to cleanse your skin, the Clarisonic Mia 2 is it. While it has only just over 1,000 reviews, of them, only roughly 100 fall below a 3 star rating. Buy Now

10. Becca Pressed Highlighter

Sephora Sephora If you love a blinding highlight, you're not alone. Whether it's the Jaclyn Hill Champagne Pop effect or not, BECCA's pressed powder highlighters seem to be a Sephora fan favorite. These beauties have over 4,000 ratings and of them, over 3,000 are full five stars. Buy Now

11. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sephora Sephora If you're a fan of beauty guru Jackie Aina, you've probably heard her talk about this cream, and she's not the only who likes it. It's got 100,000 loves on the Sephora website as well as a near 5 star rating. Buy Now

12. Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush

Sephora Sephora If you love blush, you may love this 4.6/5 star rated one from Tarte. With a promise of a 12-hour stay, what's not to love. Buy Now

13. Living Proof Dry Shampoo

Sephora Sephora Of this dry shampoo's attributes, people in the comments note that it's not powdery and won't over dry your hair. Sounds like a dream, right? With 4.4 stars, it just may be. Buy Now

14. Bite Beauty Lipstick

Sephora Sephora $26 seems like a lot for a lipstick, but apparently these babies are worth it. They've got a killer 4.6 star rating with almost 5,000 reviews. Buy Now

15. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Sephora Sephora Do your lips need a little extra love? Apparently, the Laneige Lip Sleep Mask is the perfect way to pamper your pout. Over 2,000 reviews with over a 4.5 star rating? Yes, please. Buy Now

Clearly, there's no shortage of amazing, high-rated products at Sephora. These 15 are just the perfect place to start shopping.