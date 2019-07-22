Trying to beat the heat? I suggest slipping away into one of the following 15 poems about hot summer days to get you through the next heat wave. These odes to summer, in all of its misery and grandeur, will help you put the heat to work, bringing the poets' words to life all around you.

I'm from the Southern United States, where summer is four-to-six months of Hell on Earth. We're talking 90-degree temperatures, humidity that hovers around 75 percent, and just all-around ickiness. If you live in one of the myriad places with milder, drier summers, your experience of a "hot summer's day" will be a lot less yucky than mine, but our summers still have a few things in common — barbecues, baseball, beaches, and the possibility of summer love.

The 15 poems on the list below capture the beauty and struggle of summer in all its messy vibrancy. Whether you grew up spending your summer in a bathing suit and flip flops, or you distinctly recall the taste of popsicles in the park, the summer poetry I've picked out for you should evoke a sense of deep nostalgia for simpler, sunnier times. I've only included brief snippets of verse here, but you can read each poem in full by following the link beneath the blurb.

'The Woman Who Turned Down a Date with a Cherry Farmer' by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Of course I regret it. I mean there I was under umbrellas of fruit so red they had to be borne of Summer, and no other season. Read the poem in full here.

"Baseball" by Gail Mazur The game of baseball is not a metaphor and I know it’s not really life. Read the poem in full here.

"He Visits My Town Once a Year" by Amir Khusrow He visits my town once a year. He fills my mouth with kisses and nectar. Read the poem in full here.

"Let Birds" by Linda Gregg Eight deer on the slope in the summer morning mist. Read the poem in full here.

"No Name" by Emily Berry What can I tell you? It was a summer that seemed to be making history — their personal history — almost before it began Read the poem in full here.

"Summer Night, Riverside" by Sara Teasdale
In the wild soft summer darkness How many and many a night we two together Read the poem in full here.

"Vacation" by Rita Dove I love the hour before takeoff, that stretch of no time, no home Read the poem in full here.

"First Blues" by Saundra Rose Maley That summer night Was hot Read the poem in full here.

"Dog Days of Summer" by Meena Alexander In the dog days of summer as muslin curls on its own heat And crickets cry in the black walnut tree Read the poem in full here.

"in lieu of a poem, i'd like to say" by Danez Smith apricots & brown teeth in browner mouths nashing dates & a clementine's underflesh under yellow nail Read the poem in full here.

"Long Island Sound" by Emma Lazarus I see it as I looked one afternoon In August, — by a fresh, soft breeze o'erblown. Read the poem in full here.

"Still Life with Canoe" by Idra Novey
Levinas asked if we have the right To be the way I ask my sons If they'd like to be trees Read the poem in full here.

"Summer" by Robin Coste Lewis Last summer, two discrete young snakes left their skin on my small porch, two mornings in a row. Read the poem in full here.

"A Parking Lot in West Houston" by Monica Youn Angels are unthinkable in hot weather Read the poem in full here.