It's easy to think of self-care as just something you do physically, especially today, when there are so many products out there aimed towards helping you participate in the practice. But while self-care can be found in material possessions, it's important to remember that it can also come from the way you think about yourself and your life. Think about it: you can't truly be practicing self-care through yoga or exercise or a beauty routine if, inside, you're putting yourself down and second-guessing every decision you make. Feeling good about yourself should come from within, and that's why you need these self-care mantras that will help you treat yourself better in 2019.

If you've never tried a mantra, this is the year that you should. A lot of people experience the frustration of having negative, hateful comments bounce around in their brains. All this negative self-talk does is make you feel bad, and you're the only one who can fix that, which is where a mantra comes in. A mantra is a word or sentence (or sometimes even just a sound) said repetitively to yourself - it's often used during meditation. Mantras quiet your brain and help you focus on one particular thought. A mantra can be about anything, but in this case, let's focus on mantras that help you feel good about you.

Since mantras often go hand in hand with meditation, it's not surprising that they're known for relieving stress and calming the mind. Repeating a mantra to yourself for a few minutes each day is a form of self-care on its own, and saying something that makes you treat yourself better is a plus. Say goodbye to all of that negative self-talk, and help yourself feel good about being you - that's a goal for 2019 we can get behind.

1 I know who I am and I am enough. Giphy This is an important one: remind yourself that, no matter what, you are enough the way you are. You don't need to change or adjust to be what someone else wants you to be.

2 I choose to be present in all that I do. It's easy to stare at your phone instead of totally focusing on what's around you. But sometimes, the best kind of self-care can be to just put your technology away, and enjoy what's going on while being fully present. This mantra will help you do that.

3 Each step is taking me to where I want to be. The road to your ultimate goal isn't going to be easy all the time, and this mantra will remind you that every step to get there is important, and that everything you do matters.

4 I am worthy of good things. This is a great mantra for anyone who feels they don't deserve the good things that happen to them. You absolutely do, and you need to remind yourself of that.

5 I am free to be myself Giphy Being yourself is so, so important. Use this mantra to remember that, no matter what, you should be you.

6 I matter. My wants and needs are just as important as anyone else’s. I am allowed to say “NO” to others and “YES” to myself. It's normal to be worried about saying no to others, but sometimes you have to put yourself first. This mantra will help you do that.

7 I speak to myself with kindness and I treat myself with kindness. You have to be positive towards yourself - don't talk down about yourself in your head!

8 I can choose positive thoughts. Giphy It can feel impossible to get rid of anxious and nervous thoughts, but use this mantra as a way to try and control what you think.

9 I choose to focus on the bright side of all situations You can decide to look at the positives instead of the negatives, and it will make a difference.

10 I surround myself with loving people. Remember: if someone around you isn't treating you correctly, you don't need to keep them around.

11 I treat myself with love and respect Giphy Repeat this to yourself every day until it's true!

12 With this breath I release anything that no longer serves me. If you have something on your shoulders that has been weighing you down, repeat this mantra until you feel released.

13 I will respect the limits of my body. You don't always have to push yourself. Sometimes you need to be easier on yourself.