It's hard to believe, but there was a time not so long ago that you had to actually watch a show while it was airing on TV, or buy a box set of the seasons in order to catch up. Now, thanks to streaming sites, viewers can watch a show online anytime they want. In fact, there are many shows you can watch every season of on Netflix, and enjoy from the pilot straight through to the series finale.

There are so many good shows premiering now, and with Netflix making so many of them, you can watch a whole season in a single sitting. But sometimes, once you're done with that one season, you crave more. Thankfully, there are tons of series on Netflix that have every single season available to stream right then and there.

No matter what kind of show you're looking for, chances are, Netflix has you covered. Having a whole show at your disposal gives you the chance to take your time and devour multiple seasons at your own pace. But, while it's not recommended to watch seven seasons of something in one wild weekend, if that's more your style, these 15 shows will surely keep you entertained for hours on end.

1. Skins

Starting back in 2007, Skins was known for its graphic depictions of teens partying, taking drugs, and having sex. The series' realism made it popular among teens, and it deserves major kudos for touching on important subjects like mental illness, substance abuse, death, and dysfunctional families. Skins is definitely worth a watch, and with all seven seasons available to stream, the drama will keep you entertained for a long time.

2. Charmed

With three sisters, eight seasons, and magic galore, Charmed might just be your new obsession. If you've never seen the show, it's the original 1998 version of the newer CW remake. It follows the Halliwell sisters as they grow into their witch-y powers. It's an easy watch if you're into lighter versions of the occult and witchcraft.

3. The Vampire Diaries

Vampire shows never truly die, just like their subjects, so it's no wonder that one of the more popular shows of the early '00s was about the undead bloodsuckers. Full of angst, drama, and longing looks, The Vampire Diaries is going to be a favorite if you love Riverdale, The 100, or Twilight.

4. That '70s Show

Another show that ran from the '90s to the early '00s was That '70s Show. The sitcom highlighted '70s pop culture like Star Wars, the Space Invaders game, and disco music, while also exploring the timeless comedy that comes with growing up. All eight seasons are available to stream ASAP, which is pretty groovy.

5. Once Upon a Time

An ABC favorite is Once Upon a Time, and if you love Disney, you just might want to tune in. In the town of Storybrooke, Disney lore has come to life and all of the residents are characters from the various stories and movies such as Mulan, Snow White, and Captain Hook. There's of course an evil queen and repressed memories too, so if you're in for a real-life re-imagining of your favorite characters, this one is for you.

6. Parks and Recreation

If you want a good laugh, one of the funniest shows on Netflix is hands down Parks and Recreation. It stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, the head of her town's Parks and Rec department and a woman with a love for seeing democracy in action. It's hilarious, and it stars comedic geniuses like Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, and Nick Offerman.

7. Gilmore Girls

The well-known story of Rory and Lorelai Gilmore is one talked about fondly by fans. It's lovely and funny, and it will fill you with warm feelings for your mom. Between Lorelai's wacky and rambunctious nature, and Rory's down-to-earth attitude, there's a character for everyone to relate to, which makes it a fun watch.

8. The Office

One of the original TV show mockumentaries, and one that to this day people still obsess over, The Office is one of the most loved shows of all-time. It follows the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, led by their boss, Michael Scott. All nine seasons are available to marathon again. And again. And again.

9. The Fosters

The Fosters follows a family that just can't catch a break. Two moms have two adopted children, one biological son, and two foster kids in their home, and the show follows all the hardships (and good times), they face. It's insanely addicting to watch, and has a spinoff, Good Trouble, coming to Freeform in January 2019. (It also stars the internet's newest boyfriend, Noah Centineo.)

10. Reign

If you like dramatic recreations of historical events, Reign is for you. That is, as long as you don't mind inaccuracies and scandalized versions of true events. It follows the story of Mary, Queen of Scots, and has four seasons of drama and glamorous royal fantasies for viewers to indulge in.

11. Pretty Little Liars

With a wild mystery introduced in the pilot and enough twists and turns in the plot to make you dizzy, Pretty Little Liars is addictive, to say the least. It has glamour, death, and one (or more) psycho killers out to get revenge for... something. Pretty, the Liars may be, but innocent? Not quite.

12. Switched at Birth

In a similar vein to The Fosters and Pretty Little Liars, Switched at Birth showcases the lives of two different families who take home each others' kids from the hospital (on accident, of course). They raise them as their own, until it's revealed that their babies aren't really their kids. It's dramatic and tackles some serious topics, which makes it a great show if you want to get sucked into a new family drama. All five seasons are waiting for you on Netflix.

13. Nurse Jackie

If medical dramas with a dash of comedy are your thing, Nurse Jackie will be your new favorite. It follows Jackie, and her life as a nurse in New York. The show's seven seasons focus on her tumultuous personal life and fast-paced job, so if you're looking for good television, start Nurse Jackie, STAT.

14. Scandal

If you're in need of an empowering female hero, look no further than Olivia Pope. Yeah, she has flaws, but Scandal is one of the most enjoyable shows to watch, and Pope is one of the main reasons why. Settle in for seven seasons that follow Pope in her work as the head of a crisis management firm.

15. Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl gave fans many things: Drama, teen rebellion, and Blair Waldorf. It also delivered the best exit line ever: "XOXO, Gossip Girl," said by the always enjoyable, Kristen Bell. All six seasons are waiting for you to watch and reveal who exactly is GG.

Start popping the popcorn now, because you have some classic shows to watch.