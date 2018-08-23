17 Best Light-Hearted Shows & Movies On Netflix When You’re Looking To Chill

After a really long week, there's nothing quite like kicking back and watching something light-hearted on Netflix. The thing is, with all the interesting true crime shows and hard-hitting documentaries, it can be tough to land on something that's actually fun and relaxing; something that'll truly take your mind off your woes — if only just for a few hours.

If you're like many people, you may have even forgotten about the lighter side of Netflix. Unless you have a kid — or happen to already be a fan of super sweet shows — you might not get many suggestions for the warm and fuzzy stuff. And yet they're definitely out there, just waiting for you to make some tea, gather a few snacks, put your sweatpants on, and relax.

If that sounds amazing, then it's definitely time to give yourself a break from the daily stresses of life. Maybe you had a long week, or a tough day at work. Or maybe you simply want to zone out for a while. Whatever the case may be, here are a few light-hearted shows and movies that are currently available on Netflix that'll bring you back to your childhood, fill you with good cheer, keep you glued (comfortably) to your couch for hours to come.

1 'The Great British Baking Show' PBS on YouTube If you're in the mood for some charming TV, look no further than The Great British Baking Show. It's funny, it's heartwarming, and the camera zooms in real close on the most delicious looking baked goods. Win, win, win.

2 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Netflix on YouTube Now in its fourth season, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt should be your go-to show whenever you need to laugh/relax. Plus, it's hard to think about your problems while watching former mole woman Kimmy navigate her new life in New York City.

3 'Jane The Virgin' TV Promos on YouTube Jane The Virgin is a light-hearted comedy about a young Catholic woman who discovers she was accidentally artificially inseminated, according to IMBD. It's sure to keep you giggling on your next relaxing Sunday afternoon.

4 'Gilmore Girls' satam55 on YouTube Nothing can chill a person out quite like a few episodes of sweet, charming Gilmore Girls — even if they do talk alarmingly fast.

5 'Escape To The Country' Daniel Audirsch on YouTube Another British favorite, Escape To The Country is a house-hunting series that follows people as they leave city life behind in search of a quieter existence in the beautiful English countryside. It's like HGTV on the other side of the pond.

6 'Portlandia' IFC on YouTube Portlandia, the much beloved sketch comedy series, has sadly wrapped up after eight seasons. But the good news is, each and every episode is currently on Netflix. So binge away.

7 'Lady Dynamite' Netflix on YouTube Lady Dynamite is, in many ways, a series based on comedian Maria Bamford's actual life. According to IMDB, "The occasionally surreal episodes, refracted across multiple periods of the actor/comedian's life, tell the story of a woman who loses — and then finds — herself." Adding it to the queue.

8 'Arrested Development' Netflix on YouTube If it's been a minute since the last time you chilled with the Bluth family, guess what? They're on Netflix. Stream all five seasons now: Bluth banana not included.

9 'Hurricane Bianca' Movieclips Indie on YouTube Hurricane Bianca, starring hilarious drag queen Bianca Del Rio, is part comedy and part drama. If you're looking for a movie to watch, definitely click this one first.

10 'Mamma Mia!' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you're still reeling from seeing the sequel, and want more ABBA covers in your life, enjoy the original on Netflix. This way you can belt out the tunes with Meryl Streep in your bell-bottoms, and not get any funny looks.

11 'Bolt' TrailersPlaygroundHD on YouTube This adorable Disney movie focuses on the life of Bolt, a dog who plays a superhero on TV. He has no idea, though, that he isn't actually a superhero, until he has to leave the set and complete a mission in real life.

12 'Planet Earth II' BBC Earth on YouTube Want to gaze at forests, deserts, and oceans as you relax on the couch? Then give Planet Earth II a try. This six part series has all the scenery and all the animals you could want, so you can pretend to be in nature — without actually being in nature.

13 'Penelope' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Penelope is a "modern romantic tale about a young aristocratic heiress born under a curse that can only be broken when she finds true love with 'one who will accept her as one of their own,'" according to IMDB. Quirky, but why not give it a try?

14 '72 Cutest Animals' ShowrunnerProd on YouTube Over the course of 12 episodes, this show examines the lives of the 72 cutest animals in the world — as well as what, exactly, makes them so adorable. Need I say more?

15 'Nailed It!' Netflix on YouTube This is the perfect TV show for anyone who's ever tried to recreate an elaborate baking recipe, only for it to end in utter disaster.

16 'Chewing Gum' E4 on YouTube This hilarious British comedy follows the life of Tracey, "and the mishaps of her neighborhood, friends and family," according to IMDB.